Prairie Arts Center's Festival of Trees auction begins today

An online Festival of Trees auction begins today to raise funds for the Prairie Arts Center.

Gateway Realty is hosting the auction and items can be viewed online or in person at the Prairie Arts Center. More than 40 items are up for bid, including Christmas decorations, wreaths and an 1880 steamer trunk bar cart.

PAC Executive Director Holly Carlini said the final day for bidding is Saturday.

On Saturday, plans are to have Santa available for photos with kids, but with the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Carlini said the details are still in the works.

“In case we are able to have Santa on Saturday,” Carlini said, “we are asking people to call the Prairie Arts Center to schedule a time for photos.”

Scheduling will allow the PAC to ensure proper social distancing between Santa and the kids as well as limiting the number of people at any one time.

Hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number for the PAC is 308-534-5121. The web address for the online auction is gatewayrealty.hibid.com/catalog/246473/prairie-arts-center-festival-of-trees.

