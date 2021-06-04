Prairie Arts Center's 'Fire on the Prairie' to feature two champion bladesmiths, artisans, metalsmiths

Two champion Nebraska bladesmiths will highlight the Fire on the Prairie event June 12 at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte.

Peyton Ramm of Valentine was the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” champion on an episode that aired Jan. 15, 2020. Ramm crafted a reproduction of Joyeuse, a legendary sword that was used by Charlemagne, emperor of most of western Europe in the early Middle Ages.

Also featured will be Chris O’Brien of Mullen, who won “Forged in Fire” in an episode that aired May 19.

Holly Carlini, executive director of the Prairie Arts Center, said the event will bring together artisans and metalsmiths offering interactive stations and workshops.

“It will really give people a look at different kinds of art forms that are out there,” Carlini said. “There will be many different artists from across the United States doing demos, using plasma cutters and doing sculptures.”

There will be a couple of blacksmiths, Carlini said, and some glasswork workshops are available.

She said the event is kid-friendly as well.

Other artisans listed on the program include Woody Stauffer, aluminum pour artist; Ashton Ferguson, leather tooling; and jewelry artist Alisha Forbes.