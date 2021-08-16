Preliminary budget for Lincoln County shows projected property tax rate decrease

Lincoln County’s preliminary budget shows a projected property tax rate decrease from 34.9 cents per $100 of valuation in 2020-21 to 32.5 cents for 2021-22.
The board received the preliminary budget from accountant Susan Maline on Monday morning and began work on it during a work session after the regular meeting.
The county’s estimated valuation is $5.15 billion. The County Assessor’s Office has until Friday to finalize local governments’ 2021 taxable values.
Maline said the total personal and real property tax request would be $16.7 million, which would be a decrease of $830,000 from the 2020-21 budget.
“The actual cash request has gone down at this point,” Maline said. “That could change.”
The general fund is budgeted at $13.5 million, which is down from about $14.2 million last year, Maline said.
“The jail bond fund has levied the same amount,” Maline said. “We have some new jail bonds that were created in 2019 and we’ve left that levy the same to get those paid off.”
Maline said the jail bonds were short-term bonds.
“The road bond fund was decreased about $50,000,” Maline said. “They were about $800,000 last year and it’s $750,000 this year.”
The anticipated total budget expenditures of $58.989 million are about $4.4 million more than last year’s $54.6 million. That figure does not include $2.33 million in cash reserves.
With those reserves added, the draft budget’s proposed spending for all funds would be $61.3 million. That’s 7.6% higher than last year’s approved total of almost $57 million.
At this point, Maline said, the county’s draft budget is $294,800 over the total increase it’s allowed under state lids on budget growth. “That means you have to reduce the budget by that amount, at least,” Maline said.
Pandemic-related federal aid has an impact on the projected budget increase.
“There was a new fund created this year for the American Rescue Plan COVID money,” Maline said. “It’s estimated that you’re going to get about $6.8 million in total in that fund.”
Maline said that then increased anticipated spending by $6.8 million because the money has to be spent or sent back to the federal government.
“I think you’ve received half of that already,” Maline said. “The other half has or will be received in this current budget year.”
The commissioners will continue to work on the final budget over the next few weeks. A public hearing will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 13.
Also Monday, the board set 4 p.m. Sept. 1 as the deadline to receive applications for the vacant county treasurer position. The deadline for appointing a replacement is Sept. 13.
The board listened to a presentation from Mike Boden of the Nebraska Association of County Officials Benefits Services concerning the county’s new partnership with MASA Medical Transport Solutions.
The commissioner continued a discussion on designating individuals to serve as account administrator, point of contact for reporting and authorized representative for reporting for the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds. The item will be taken up at next Monday’s meeting.
In other action, the board:
» Authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign a change order for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition/remodel project. The change order was for new flooring in the amount of $55,174.65.
» Authorized Weems to sign the annual certification for a highway/street buyback program related to repair and replacement of bridge projects.
» Authorized Weems to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Charter Communications.