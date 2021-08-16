Preliminary budget for Lincoln County shows projected property tax rate decrease

The anticipated total budget expenditures of $58.989 million are about $4.4 million more than last year’s $54.6 million. That figure does not include $2.33 million in cash reserves.

With those reserves added, the draft budget’s proposed spending for all funds would be $61.3 million. That’s 7.6% higher than last year’s approved total of almost $57 million.

At this point, Maline said, the county’s draft budget is $294,800 over the total increase it’s allowed under state lids on budget growth. “That means you have to reduce the budget by that amount, at least,” Maline said.

Pandemic-related federal aid has an impact on the projected budget increase.

“There was a new fund created this year for the American Rescue Plan COVID money,” Maline said. “It’s estimated that you’re going to get about $6.8 million in total in that fund.”

Maline said that then increased anticipated spending by $6.8 million because the money has to be spent or sent back to the federal government.

“I think you’ve received half of that already,” Maline said. “The other half has or will be received in this current budget year.”