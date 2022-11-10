Prepare to shiver on Veterans Day in North Platte — again

It’s often the case that winterlike weather settles in by Veterans Day in North Platte. This year will be no exception.

People attending Friday’s outdoor ceremonies and Canteen District parade should expect sunny but raw conditions, with a high in the mid-30s and north-northwest winds inflicting subzero wind chills.

One last balmy day on Election Day, featuring a 76-degree high at Lee Bird Field, was quickly followed by chilly weather expected to last at least through the middle of next week.

Wednesday’s official high of 65 was recorded just after midnight, according to the National Weather Service’s airport office and the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

If one thinks daytime highs matter most, Wednesday’s best hourly reading at the airport reached just 40 degrees. North Platte residents woke up to fog, mist and light freezing rain, though the latter left only a trace of moisture.

Daily highs will stay in the mid-30s to lower 40s through Wednesday, the weather service said. Friday night could bring the season’s first low under 10 degrees, followed by lower-teen lows through midweek.

Except for a slight chance of snow showers Sunday night, sunshine should be mostly abundant through Wednesday, the weather service said.

That won’t bring any sort of relief for west central Nebraska’s deepening drought, which grew in intensity over the last week despite North Platte’s first measurable 2022-23 snowfall on Nov. 3.

The 1½ inches that fell that day translated to 0.17 inches of moisture, lifting the airport’s 2022 year-to-date total to 12.73 inches.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed 96.6% of Lincoln County — all but a tiny corner in its northeast bordering Custer County — in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”

The percentage of county land in the worst “exceptional drought” category stayed at just under 54.6% as of Tuesday. It still covers North Platte, most of the county’s western half and the majority of its southern half.

Two “exceptional drought” bands in northeast Nebraska merged over the past week, lifting the state’s percentage of land in the worst drought category from 11.5% to 14.9%. Southwest Nebraska’s worst drought band, covering all or parts of nine counties, remained unchanged.

To view the latest drought maps, visit UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.