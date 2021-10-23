 Skip to main content
President and CEO of University of Nebraska Foundation to speak at North Platte Noon Rotary
Local News

Brian Hastings, president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, will speak to the North Platte Noon Rotary at noon Wednesday at Another Round, 1008 W. 18th St., according to a press release.

Hastings helped lead the foundation to a record year, with $343 million in philanthropic gifts and commitments acquired to support the students and activities at the university system’s four campuses. More than 10,000 students across the system received privately funded scholarship awards in the past year.

Guests are welcome to attend the luncheon meeting.

