Prevent frozen pipes by leaving small water stream running, ML&W says

The North Platte Water Department is reminding residents to leave their water running to prevent their pipes from freezing during next week’s expected below-zero cold snap.

Leaving faucets on with just an 1/8-inch-wide stream will prevent a home’s main water service from freezing, Municipal Light & Water said in a press release.

“This will save costly repair bills and the inconvenience of being without water,” the department said.

Customers can obtain a device at ML&W’s offices at 201 W. Third St. that can be installed in toilet tanks to keep their water running constantly, the press release said.

ML&W also encourages residents to check foundation vents to ensure they’re closed and look for cracks or openings that would allow the wind to blow under or into crawl spaces below homes.

Those with questions may call ML&W at 308-535-6740, ext. 5.