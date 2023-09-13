The story of “Pride and Prejudice” brings out the classic tale of the struggle to find a companion in the early 1800s.

The North Platte High School theater department will present “Pride and Prejudice” at 7 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center with a $5 admission at the door.

Theater teacher Brittany McDaniel said she chose the show because of the way it grabbed her in the first five pages.

“It’s a story a lot of people know,” McDaniel said. “It’s a classic tale and this is a fresh, new way of telling it.”

There are many challenges the students have to navigate, she said, including the show moving from one scene to the next without a break. The only break is the intermission between Act 1 and Act 2.

“We’ve had some good challenges learning how to pace ourselves and how to transition smoothly,” McDaniel said. “There is also the challenges of talking a little more formally than we’re used to.”

The show features some period dancing and the actors all speak with British accents.

“The costumes are different than what they’re used to wearing,” McDaniel said.

Tuesday Allen and Henry Cline perform as two of the main characters, Jane Bennet and Mr. Bingley. They meet early in the show and their relationship develops throughout.

“Jane is a very soft-spoken character,” Allen said. “She is the eldest of five sisters and she cares for them maybe a little bit more than she cares for herself. When she falls in love with Mr. Bingley, she gets to see the side of what being happy is.”

Allen said her character is much different and the challenge for her is to develop that through her performance.

“I’m not soft spoken at all and I don’t have the compassion of Jane as much,” Allen said. “I don’t have the kindness that she has always, but I do try. She’s a very nice and kind character and I try to be more like her.”

Her favorite scene is at the end of Act 1.

“It’s where Jane has a pretty intense moment,” Allen said. “It’s the only time she really breaks through, so I really enjoyed exploring that part and playing that. “

Cline also said his character is much different than his own personality. The challenge of acting, he said, is being able to do something you don’t normally do and that is something Cline enjoys.

“Mr. Bingley is kind of the other side of the coin from Mr. Darcy,” Cline said. “Mr. Darcy is very quiet and he’s a lot less willing to show emotion. Mr. Bingley loves to go out to all the dances and parties and talk to everyone.”

His character is someone who wears his feelings on his sleeve and Cline said he had to work hard at learning how to break out of his own personality to play the part of Mr. Bingley.

“(The most difficult part) was perhaps the more personal side of the show,” Cline said. ‘I’m not exactly a super intimate person with emotions. To be more open was a little difficult for the show.”

However, Cline said it has been a great experience.

“By becoming someone else, you get to know yourself a little bit better,” he said.