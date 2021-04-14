Prime: When did the oldies station start playing music we grew up with?

He enters the time machine whenever he hears Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” the love song for Tom Cruise’s and Kelly McGillis’ characters in the 1986 movie “Top Gun.”

“I was deathly afraid of storms as a child,” he said. “To this day, when ‘Take My Breath Away’ comes on, I can remember sitting outside of my dad’s sewing lady’s house and he was inside getting his clothes from the sewing lady. And there was a thunderstorm, and I was in the car terrified, and ‘Take My Breath Away’ was playing.”

Carlson thinks the late 20th-century Top 40 hits had a special advantage that hasn’t been nearly as true since music audiences began to splinter in the ’90s.

“If you think about the music of the ’80s, it’s really the last monoculture of music where everybody was listening to the same music,” he said.

Carlson’s 98.1/1410 morning show stresses the somewhat lighter side of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s songbook. Then he plays the era’s harder-edged rock later on 100.7.

“Obviously, the goal of programmers is to allow the listener to hear what they want to hear playing in that car for the five, six, seven, eight minutes that they’re in it,” he said.