Procession precedes display of replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Part of the process for McCutcheon was to introduce her daughter to the rich history of the area.

“I’ve taken her out here to Buffalo Bill’s Ranch and the (Lincoln County Historical) Museum,” McCutcheon said. “Yesterday we found out they were doing the procession,” she said. “We wanted to check it out and I wanted Zoe to see what North Platte has to offer.”

Donham said she learned a lot about railroad history at the museum.

“I also learned a lot about Buffalo Bill from the museum and partly from my mom,” Donham said. “She’s really into the history of Buffalo Bill and she told me she used to bike over to the (Buffalo Bill) house and go in there when she was a kid and just look around.”

McCutcheon said she felt it was important to remember what has been done by soldiers for America.

“We went out to Fort McPherson (National Cemetery) yesterday and saw my dad’s grave and as I was telling my daughter,” McCutcheon said, “I said it’s so important to (remember) the people who served our country and not to forget that. This procession is part of that and I think it’s pretty special.”

North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson, a Marine veteran, said the event is special.