The majestic 5-year-old Morgan stallion high stepped his way across North Platte pulling a carriage with a flag-draped casket to the replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier display at Scouts Rest Ranch.
The procession wound its way through the city from the 20th Century Veterans Memorial with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse leading the way. The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event that will continue through Sunday.
The Hon. James E. Doyle IV, 11th District Court Judge, was the featured speaker at the opening ceremony.
“The unknown soldiers plus all the people who served our country that are in tombs or in graves gave of their lives, gave of their time and their talent to keep us free,” Doyle said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude, we owe them respect and we owe them recognition of why they served, which was to preserve our way of life.”
He said that respect is shown by what we do for others.
Procession precedes display of replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Susan McCutcheon and her daughter Zoe Donham from a suburb of Seattle, Washington, were in town to visit McCutcheon’s mom.
“Unfortunately, we lost my dad to COVID in December,” McCutcheon said. “We are in town and the good news is that my daughter Zoe has not seen the history of North Platte.”
Part of the process for McCutcheon was to introduce her daughter to the rich history of the area.
“I’ve taken her out here to Buffalo Bill’s Ranch and the (Lincoln County Historical) Museum,” McCutcheon said. “Yesterday we found out they were doing the procession,” she said. “We wanted to check it out and I wanted Zoe to see what North Platte has to offer.”
Donham said she learned a lot about railroad history at the museum.
“I also learned a lot about Buffalo Bill from the museum and partly from my mom,” Donham said. “She’s really into the history of Buffalo Bill and she told me she used to bike over to the (Buffalo Bill) house and go in there when she was a kid and just look around.”
McCutcheon said she felt it was important to remember what has been done by soldiers for America.
“We went out to Fort McPherson (National Cemetery) yesterday and saw my dad’s grave and as I was telling my daughter,” McCutcheon said, “I said it’s so important to (remember) the people who served our country and not to forget that. This procession is part of that and I think it’s pretty special.”
North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson, a Marine veteran, said the event is special.
“I think it’s important that we come out here and we recognize and we honor our war dead and that’s what this is about,” Hudson said.