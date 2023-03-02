The North Platte Brain Injury Support Group hopes a mayoral proclamation will bring awareness to their cause.

The group has been in existence since 2000 and consists of folks who have suffered traumatic brain injury. Some have been involved in car and motorcycle accidents and others, were injured in sports such as rodeo competition.

On Thursday, City Council President Jim Nisley filled in for Mayor Brandon Kelliher, who could not attend due to illness. The proclamation opened with: “Whereas traumatic brain injuries (TBI) affect Americans every year, regardless of race, age, gender or ethnicity, and result from a multitude of causes including falls, accidents, sports and recreation” and concluded by declaring March as TBI month in North Platte.

Members of the support group attended and shared their stories and the need for not only awareness, but for a voice in the overall Nebraska community.

“A lot of people may not know they had a TBI,” said Judy Nichelson, a former nurse who leads the group. She said some have lost the ability to taste and smell, suffer from headaches and other medical issues, and struggle with memory loss.

It is estimated that about 35,000 Nebraska residents have suffered a TBI, and Nichelson said that number is likely very low.

For more information on the support group, check out its Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/514850105286811 or call Shawna Thompson at 308-530-4454 or Nichelson at 308-520-2857.

The group meets at 2 p.m. every Thursday at 3915 Sugarberry Road.