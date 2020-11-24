Program that originated in Perkins County has helped nearly 6,200 Nebraska kids in last 9 years

“We were hoping to make (a difference),” Henry said, “but who could have dreamt this? I never could have imagined it. This (program) has become our lives, but without all the volunteers and the donors, we wouldn’t be able to do it.

“It is a character-building vehicle (for the students),” Henry said. “That is all L2 is. It’s helping them build self esteem. It’s the old theory that if you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you do good.”

In North Platte, the program helped seven students in 2013. That grew to 123 children the next year and then to 233 in 2015. The program reached a peak in the city in 2018 with 306 students. The number dropped to around 200 in each of the past two years.

The Potters received a COVID-19 Community CARES grant this year and said there is enough left in the fund to assist an additional 30 students in North Platte this year.

The only requirements for inclusion in the program are that the student must be enrolled in school and the family does not have means to purchase new school clothes. The Potters, who live in Willow Island, said many references come from local churches, but there are ones from police departments and other social service agencies.