Project to temporarily close part of West A Street
An upcoming project will temporarily close part of West A Street, the North Platte Engineering Department announced.

Beveridge Inc. will be installing water main, sanitary sewer main and storm sewer on West A Street. The work is scheduled to start on Tuesday and is estimated to take about two weeks.

The construction area will be between Lakeview Boulevard and Bare Avenue and will be closed to all traffic.

The Engineering Department asks that people use caution around the construction area by following all signs for the safety of themselves and the workers.

For questions, contact the Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.

