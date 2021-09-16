Proposal deadline extended for Big Idea North Platte

The deadline for proposals for Big Idea North Platte has been extended to Sept. 24.
In its second year, the competition, modeled after “Shark Tank,” is designed to attract youth and adult entrepreneurs in the community.
The initial deadline was Sept. 10 for both age divisions of the event, which is co-sponsored by the North Platte Young Professionals and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
The top business ideas will be presented during an event at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Godfather’s Pizza.
“We know this year has been rough for everyone and would like to make sure they all have a little more time to get their ideas in,” Cassie Condon, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, wrote in an email. “We are going to have a class with Mid Plains Community College and some of our resource partners with the finalists, so anyone who is nervous about how to finalize their ideas doesn’t need to worry about that aspect of the (Oct. 20) event.”