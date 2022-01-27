Proposed $100M investment requirement could run 'racino' out of North Platte

A proposed $100 million investment requirement would be a significant blow to plans for a racetrack and casino in North Platte, the president of Global Gaming Nebraska said Thursday morning.

That threshold — which is double the initial cost estimate of the North Platte project — was part of a discussion during the General Affairs Committee hearing on Monday for Legislative Bills 876 and 877 that will refine regulation for new racetrack casinos in the state.

“It would hurt the chances of the project majorly, there’s no question about it,” Sean Boyd said. “It would not be a viable investment. I couldn’t sit with the leaders of this city, look them in the eye and say that we could meet the promises we’ve made if that type of threshold was placed on us.”

Boyd touched on the issue during a media availability session at the North Platte Chamber of Commerce. He testified during the committee hearing, which he said was members exploring “the field goal posts for gaming and what gaming will look like in Nebraska.”

Boyd said he remains “very positive that there will be a racetrack and casino in North Platte,” though the investment threshold was among the few concerning measures that were discussed in the hearing.