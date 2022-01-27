Proposed $100M investment requirement could run 'racino' out of North Platte

A proposed $100 million investment requirement would be a significant blow to plans for a racetrack and casino in North Platte, the president of Global Gaming Nebraska said Thursday morning.
That threshold — which is double the initial cost estimate of the North Platte project — was part of a discussion during the General Affairs Committee hearing on Monday for Legislative Bills 876 and 877 that will refine regulation for new racetrack casinos in the state.
“It would hurt the chances of the project majorly, there’s no question about it,” Sean Boyd said. “It would not be a viable investment. I couldn’t sit with the leaders of this city, look them in the eye and say that we could meet the promises we’ve made if that type of threshold was placed on us.”
Boyd touched on the issue during a media availability session at the North Platte Chamber of Commerce. He testified during the committee hearing, which he said was members exploring “the field goal posts for gaming and what gaming will look like in Nebraska.”
Boyd said he remains “very positive that there will be a racetrack and casino in North Platte,” though the investment threshold was among the few concerning measures that were discussed in the hearing.
Boyd said the threshold is beyond the estimated $40 million to $50 million estimated cost for the North Platte development, and would be “extremely detrimental” to its becoming a reality.
Global Gaming Nebraska, a subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation’s Gaming Solutions, is a partner with Brian Becker and his daughter, Breanne, for the proposed North Platte and Gering racetrack casinos.
The North Platte proposal consists of a five-eighths-mile oval dirt horse track and roughly 40,000-square-foot casino with more than 600 electronic games. It would be constructed on a 73.58-acre tract of land between Interstate 80 and East Walker Road.
“These projects are right-sized for the communities in which they are built,” Boyd said. “The Racing and Gaming Commission should dictate what a project’s size and scope looks like ... not necessarily a $100 million threshold of an investment. That is not good for existing businesses here in North Platte. We want to partner with the existing food and beverage, retail and hotels (in the city). We might eventually add a hotel to our property, but we want to support (the existing) hotels first.”
Boyd also touched on the legislative bills’ proposed distances between racinos.
The initial proposal prohibited new racinos being constructed within 50 miles of another track. But an amendment introduced by Albion Sen. Tom Briese would increase that to 75 miles, with the exception of counties with populations of at least 100,000.
Boyd said he would support up to a 100-mile radius, but he objected to discussions of a 150-mile buffer zone.
“That would impede our ability to have that facility in North Platte,” Boyd said. “We don’t believe, nor do we think that North Platte residents believe, that the state ends in Grand Island,” where Fonner Park is located.
In Ogallala, a racino is proposed on a 174-acre site just off exit 126, which is just over 51 miles away from the potential North Platte site.
That would mean that one of the tracks would be eliminated from consideration under the proposed limits.
“Got to pick the best horse in the race at that point,” said Boyd, who added that Ogallala has yet to file an application with the state. “I think that if you look at the population center and the income infrastructure ... over a 100-mile radius as the bird flies, there is nothing like North Platte.”
Boyd said if North Platte’s project is ultimately approved, the racetrack potentially could open by the fall of next year, before the casino is completed.
The North Platte track will be primarily for quarter horses with an average of six to 10 races for each day that events are held.
During Monday’s hearing, there was discussion of pushing the minimum number of racing days at each casino from five to 15 days. “We’re supportive of up to 15 days as long as there are an adequate number of years (to reach the requirement),” Boyd said. “The year 2031 was discussed by the committee ... so we would have six or seven years to grow into 15 race days. That’s feasible. It’s definitely understood and agreed that one day (of racing) a year is not enough. Five days, we were already going to do more than that.”
