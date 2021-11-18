Proposed plan would obliterate long decline in Nebraska's rural school aid

A new state school aid plan likely to be introduced in the 2022 Legislature would dramatically boost aid — and could slash deeply into school property tax rates — for virtually all Nebraska districts.
As unveiled at a Thursday press conference in Omaha, it would restore a form of per-student aid for schools for the first time in 30 years.
It also would keep an equally old promise to send schools 20% of their patrons’ state income taxes — compared with 2.23% now.
In exchange, the complicated aid formula dating to 1990’s Legislative Bill 1059 would assume lower school tax collections and end “net option funding” for districts that gain more transfer students than they lose. Parents still could “option out” their students.
If the plan already were in place, North Platte Public Schools’ 2021 property tax rate would be one-third lower and city property owners’ net combined local government tax bills — with help from two state credits — would be one-fourth less than in 2020.
That’s based on a Nebraska Department of Education model released Thursday but shared in advance with a small group of reporters — including one from The Telegraph — who attended a Monday State Capitol briefing by state Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont.
State senators would have to decide how to fund the plan, a challenge that derailed LB 1059’s goal of much greater state support of education over several boom-bust economic cycles for Nebraska agriculture.
But were it in place this year, 40 west central Nebraska districts would have shared 87.8% more aid than last year — compared with just 2.1% more in real life — and needed 23.2% less in general-fund property tax dollars.
North Platte’s 2021-22 school aid would have nearly doubled, from $9.89 million to $19.13 million. Lincoln County’s six districts would have shared 90% more aid under the Education Department model.
Walz, chairwoman of the Education Committee, said she plans to introduce the state-aid overhaul authored by Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and Finance Director Chip Kay.
Kay, a former Ogallala High School football coach, was Shelby-Rising City’s superintendent before joining the Columbus district in March 2020.
Walz said she hopes the Education Committee’s other seven members will co-sponsor the plan once they can study it. Senators reconvene Jan. 5 for a 60-day session.
Kay and Loeffelholz said they sought a school-aid formula that could deliver substantial property tax relief statewide while restoring LB 1059’s original intent to provide more state aid to districts of all sizes.
“We had an idea of ‘keep it simple, keep it equitable,’” Kay said at Monday’s briefing.
The aid formula’s current form, Loeffelholz said, mostly benefits larger districts with more low-income and immigrant students.
Only 87 of Nebraska’s 244 districts now receive “equalization aid” for such needs, an amount accounting for 83% of the actual 2021-22 state-aid pot of $1.05 billion.
That leaves the 157 “non-equalized” districts almost entirely dependent on property taxes — unless more students “option in” from elsewhere than choose to leave. They get net option funding for each “excess” student.
The Columbus plan would raise the number of “equalized” districts to 148, including every Lincoln County district except Wallace.
By giving all districts 20% of their patrons’ income taxes and tying some aid to enrollment, “districts are going to be able to lower their tax levies significantly” under the schools’ general-fund lid of $1.05 per $100 of taxable value, Loeffelholz said.
As it is, “if you’re at $1.05, you have nowhere to go” without cutting teachers and programs, he added.
The Columbus plan would guarantee every district “economic stabilization base aid,” which would factor in preschool enrollment where offered in addition to K-12 enrollment.
All Nebraska districts got per-student “foundation aid” from 1967 until LB 1059. Districts with higher per-student costs also got equalization aid.
Foundation aid would have been restored under a 2019-20 plan by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, Walz’s predecessor as Education Committee chairman. It ran aground after some districts and school groups said that plan would hurt them.
But under the latest plan, only six districts across the state would have gotten less aid in 2021-22 than they actually did, according to the Education Department’s model.
All six are rural districts, including Paxton and South Platte in west central Nebraska. The Columbus plan would give them extra temporary “hold harmless” funding as the plan takes effect.
Walz’s press conference announcing the new state-aid plan coincided with this week’s joint conference in Omaha by the Nebraska Association of School Boards and Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
Members of both groups and the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association encouraged them as they crafted their plan, the two Columbus administrators said.
Stuart Simpson, the North Platte district’s executive director of finance, praised their work Thursday while noting the all-important challenge of funding it.
“I think the general concept of what they’re planning on doing is magnificent,” Simpson said Thursday by telephone from the Omaha education conference.
“Trying to move to some other type of support other than property taxes is great for everybody, even citizens in North Platte.”
But “Senator Walz has a hill to climb to make sure she can get enough revenue for this to bring property tax relief for Nebraska,” Simpson added.
The Columbus plan would reserve state money each year to build up a “trust fund” to pay for its base school aid year to year.
It projects an annual set-aside equal to a 1% state sales tax — about $352 million, based on 2020 dollars — but wouldn’t itself impose a sales-tax increase.
While the state’s current high revenues could cover initial funding, Loeffelholz and Kay said, senators would have to decide how to fund schools’ base aid and the long-promised 20% income tax rebate over the long run.
Their plan seeks “to recognize the differences between urban, rural, small and large (districts) and reach a compromise where everybody benefits from school funding,” Loeffelholz said.