Proposed plan would obliterate long decline in Nebraska's rural school aid

Key features

Key features of a new state school aid plan by two Columbus Public Schools administrators that Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz plans to introduce in the Legislature:

» The current aid formula’s “local effort rate” — an assumed property tax rate schools are expected to cover themselves — would fall from $1 to 75 cents per $100 of taxable value.

That assumes districts wouldn’t charge the difference in property taxes anyway. To help ensure they don’t, the Columbus plan would lower the lid on general-fund tax rates from $1.05 to 95 cents per $100. (Districts still could ask voters for a higher rate.)

» To start making up for lost property tax dollars, every district would receive a form of per-student aid for the first time since 1990’s Legislative Bill 1059 abolished it.

The new plan’s “economic stabilization base aid” would be based on a district’s K-12 enrollment and — if it runs preschools — a percentage of its preschool enrollment.

» The current formula’s “allocated income tax” payments, which debuted with LB 1059, would be restored to 20% of income taxes paid by a district’s patrons for the first time since the 1990s.

» To help cover the costs of those two aid sources, the Columbus plan would eliminate a third: “net option payments” for districts that have more students “option in” from other districts than “option out” elsewhere.

Such districts get a set amount of aid for every “extra” student it gains from another district. (Example: If 10 students optioned in and five optioned out, the district would get net option funding for five students.)

» Senators would have to decide how to fund the plan’s remaining costs, though the Columbus plan suggests setting aside an annual amount for the per-student aid equal to a 1% increase in Nebraska’s sales tax.