Proposed rail settlement ignores worker well-being, local labor leader says

A top western Nebraska labor leader Thursday denounced a presidential emergency board’s recommendations to avert a nationwide rail strike as tilted toward major rail carriers’ preferences.

Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne, president of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, said the board appointed by President Joe Biden “sidestepped the issues that are destroying railroad worker families and health.”

Its report, while nonbinding on both sides, “basically left the workers with the choice of choosing a railroad career over a dignified life and family,” Cooley told The Telegraph in a text.

“We asked for help, and they left us short.”

The labor council, an AFL-CIO affiliate, includes local unions whose members work at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard in North Platte.

Mike Gage, the council’s secretary-treasurer and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1920 president, discussed dissatisfaction among North Platte yard workers during a recent AFL-CIO virtual “town hall.”

He said railroaders’ rest time, personal time and family time have evaporated from the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the “precision scheduled railroading” concept adopted by U.P. and other major railroads.

Bailey Yard veterans “with 10, 15, 20 years are walking away from this job and quitting,” Gage told the forum.

The three-member presidential board Tuesday issued its recommendations for settling issues that have stymied rail contract talks for the 2020-24 period.

It basically split the difference between carriers’ and unions’ wage proposals, calling for retroactive pay raises of 3% for 2020 and 3.5% for 2021, a 7% raise this year and future raises of 4% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024.

Employees also would receive a $1,000 “service recognition bonus” for each of the five contract years if both sides approve the board’s package.

It also called for an extra paid personal day per year and the removal of a 15% cap on employees’ share of health insurance costs, among other provisions.

The presidential board also urged railroads to withdraw their call for a general reduction in minimum train crew sizes from two to one.

A Federal Railroad Administration rule proposed last month would instead mandate two-person crews in most situations. A 60-day public comment period on that rule is in progress.

Such “crew consist” issues are currently under federal mediation, “and we expect that statutory process to continue its course,” the emergency board said.

Tuesday’s issuance of the panel’s report triggered a final 30-day “cooling-off period” under federal law before unions could proceed with any plans they might have for work stoppages.

Congress, however, could step in and impose settlements on rail contracts by passing a law. Findings of presidential emergency boards often have formed the basis for such laws.

In a statement Wednesday, the National Carriers Conference Committee called on unions to meet with carriers “and reach agreements based on the PEB report without delay.” It represents the major carriers in national contract talks.

The NCCC contended that the board’s recommendations would boost average rail worker wages to about $110,000 a year by 2024 and more than $150,000 annually once benefits are added in.

“Although the recommended wage terms significantly exceed those proposed by the carriers in this round and are far above those contained in prior rail labor settlements, it is in the best interests of all stakeholders — including customers, employees and the public — for the railroads and rail labor organizations to settle this dispute and prevent service disruptions,” the rail carriers’ group said.

But Cooley, the regional labor council president, blasted the presidential board’s call for unions to drop their proposal for a formal sick leave policy.

The panel deems sick days “too costly for multibillion-dollar-per-quarter Class I railroads,” he said. “So our members again are looking at a life of little or no days for medical care appointments.”

Cooley also decried language in the board’s report saying the carriers argue that “capital investment and risk are the reasons for their profits, not any contributions by labor.”

That’s “the same attitude of old” that railroads have had since the post-Civil War “Gilded Age” era that saw the transcontinental railroad built, Cooley said.

“History tells us the entire intent of collective bargaining is (to obtain) the ‘piece of the pie,’” he said.

“Our members in western Nebraska took a ‘gut punch’ from the PEB, (the) labor-endorsed President Biden and a Railway (Labor) Act that seems to be tilted to the railroads and not railroad workers.”