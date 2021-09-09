Prospect of property tax cut for North Platte homeowners appears promising

Prospects are looking bright for another modest annual property-tax cut for three North Platte homes after this week’s first votes adopting local government budgets.
The Telegraph’s first midseason “tax tracker” story of the 2021-22 “budget season” accounts for tax requests and rates approved Thursday by the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and the North Platte City Council.
The council’s vote also set next fiscal year’s tax rate for the North Platte Airport Authority. The airport board will adopt its budget separately Sept. 20, but the council must set its tax request under state law.
Governing boards for the remaining five local governments serving North Platte properties will set their budgets and approve tax requests and rates next week.
The Telegraph’s budget coverage follows the annual assembly of tax bills each year for the three homes. They sit in different parts of North Platte’s traditional footprint between the two Platte River branches.
To show the relative impact of each step in the tax-setting process, the newspaper’s projection updates 2020 figures to 2021 numbers as each new figure is adopted by the respective local governments.
The accompanying table reflects 2021 tax requests and expected tax rates for the NRD, city and Airport Authority, as well as final 2021 taxable values for the three homes and all eight local governments.
For the five governments that won’t set budgets until next week, the projection retains their 2020 tax requests for now.
If their 2021 requests were to remain unchanged:
» Next year’s gross tax bill would be $29.34 lower for Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
» A similar cut of $28.11 is in line thus far for Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center. Its 2021 taxable value remained at $105,325, as did Home 1’s valuation of $109,950.
» Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2, has the greatest 2021 taxable value — $285,720 — and thus the largest projected gross tax cut of $76.25. Its valuation likewise was unchanged from 2020.
Both the city and NRD left their property tax requests unchanged from last fiscal year, while the Airport Authority’s request fell slightly. All three will have lower 2021-22 tax rates due to higher taxable valuations.
The Telegraph’s projections don’t factor in two state-level property tax relief programs — a direct tax-bill discount and a school income-tax credit — because their 2021 levels won’t be finalized until later this fall.
The rest of the three homes’ 2021 tax picture will be decided over three days next week, starting with budget votes Monday by Lincoln County commissioners, the county agricultural society and the North Platte school board.