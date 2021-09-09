Prospect of property tax cut for North Platte homeowners appears promising

For the five governments that won’t set budgets until next week, the projection retains their 2020 tax requests for now.

If their 2021 requests were to remain unchanged:

» Next year’s gross tax bill would be $29.34 lower for Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

» A similar cut of $28.11 is in line thus far for Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center. Its 2021 taxable value remained at $105,325, as did Home 1’s valuation of $109,950.

» Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2, has the greatest 2021 taxable value — $285,720 — and thus the largest projected gross tax cut of $76.25. Its valuation likewise was unchanged from 2020.

Both the city and NRD left their property tax requests unchanged from last fiscal year, while the Airport Authority’s request fell slightly. All three will have lower 2021-22 tax rates due to higher taxable valuations.

The Telegraph’s projections don’t factor in two state-level property tax relief programs — a direct tax-bill discount and a school income-tax credit — because their 2021 levels won’t be finalized until later this fall.