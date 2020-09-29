 Skip to main content
Public archery range opens at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area
Public archery range opens at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area

A public archery range has opened at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area.

Built by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and local volunteers, the range is free to use and open during daylight hours. A vehicle park entry permit is required.

Julie Geiser, a public information officer and instructor of outdoor skills for Game and Parks in North Platte, saw a need for an archery range.

“This is the only public archery range near North Platte, so we’re really excited to offer this for archery shooters to come and practice,” she said. “I hope this will be a great asset to archery shooters in our community.”

The archery range is west of the campground. It has seven square targets in wooden frames set at 10, 20, 25, 30, 40, 50 and 60 yards. It is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and archers must bring their own equipment.

