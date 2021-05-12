Public can participate in Buffalo Bill BioBlitz Saturday

Individuals will get a chance to be a wildlife biologist in North Platte this weekend.

The Buffalo Bill BioBlitz is set for Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area in which those interested can assist biologists and naturalists in finding as many small mammals, reptiles, birds and plant species as possible and recording the findings on iNaturalist.

There is no cost for the event but a Nebraska State Park permit is required for all vehicles.

Permits can be purchased at the park, the Nebraska Game and Parks office. Walmart or online at outdoornebraska.gov

“A typical bio blitz is a 24-hour period where you count as many different species and the number of that species that you can,” said Adam Jones, the superintendent of the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. “We turn it kind of into an educational thing. I split it up into different species and bring in specialist out and they take the individuals out on a walk.

“We still use checklists to identify what people are seeing and how many and we compile it,” Jones said. “I think it’s a great learning experience for those who are interested.”