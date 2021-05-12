Public can participate in Buffalo Bill BioBlitz Saturday

Individuals will get a chance to be a wildlife biologist in North Platte this weekend.
The Buffalo Bill BioBlitz is set for Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area in which those interested can assist biologists and naturalists in finding as many small mammals, reptiles, birds and plant species as possible and recording the findings on iNaturalist.
There is no cost for the event but a Nebraska State Park permit is required for all vehicles.
Permits can be purchased at the park, the Nebraska Game and Parks office. Walmart or online at outdoornebraska.gov
“A typical bio blitz is a 24-hour period where you count as many different species and the number of that species that you can,” said Adam Jones, the superintendent of the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. “We turn it kind of into an educational thing. I split it up into different species and bring in specialist out and they take the individuals out on a walk.
“We still use checklists to identify what people are seeing and how many and we compile it,” Jones said. “I think it’s a great learning experience for those who are interested.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday when people are asked to meet at the Buffalo Bill Mansion, 2921 Scouts Rest Ranch Rd., to help the biologist and naturalists set live traps in the areas they feel are the best for their specialty.
The event continues at 7 a.m. Saturday for the first activity, a search for small mammals at the trapping location that will be determined the previous night.
Saturday’s complete schedule with specialist consists of:
» 7-8:30 a.m.: Meet at Mike Schrads trapping location. Small mammals.
» 8:45-9: a.m.: Andrea Grover. Birding.
» 10-11 a.m.-Adam Jones. Pelts and skulls.
» 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Dennis Ferraro. Amphibians. 12:30-1:30: Lunch break.
» 1:45-2:45 p.m.: Dennis Ferraro. Reptiles.
» 3-4 p.m.: John Springer. Herbaceous Plants.
» 4:15-5 p.m.: Jean Kennedy and Vicky Cowan. Insects, invertebrates, trapping crawfish, seeds and more.
Individuals can attend all the time slots or come and go as needed. Dogs are not permitted at the event due to the potential of disturbing the wildlife.
Those interested can contact meghan.manary@nebraska.gov for additional information or questions.