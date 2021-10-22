Public hearing for 3 Lincoln County judge candidates is Wednesday

Lincoln County Chief Deputy Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick and lawyers Patrick Heng and Michael Nozicka are all candidates to fill a county court judge vacancy in North Platte.

The three applicants for the 11th Judicial District opening will be interviewed Wednesday at the Lincoln County Courthouse. All three candidates are from North Platte.

The public hearing in front of the Judicial Nominating Commission starts at 10 a.m. in County Court Courtroom No. 2.

Those who wish to present oral testimony during the hearings will be allowed to do so. There could be staggered public admittance and restricted seating in the court room to maintain social distancing guidelines and directed health measures.

The vacancy is due to Judge Kent Turnbull’s resignation in August to enter private practice.

The 11th Judicial District covers Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas Counties.

Heng also is one of six candidates for a district court judge vacancy in the 11th Judicial District, based in McCook.