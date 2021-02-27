Public hearing for bill requiring railroads to have two crew members on each train is Monday

A fresh bill to require railroads to have at least two people aboard Nebraska trains highlights this week’s public hearings on bills introduced in the 2021 Legislature.

Legislative Bill 486 will go before the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Room 1113 of the State Capitol in Lincoln.

Nebraskans can watch the hearing’s livestream and offer comments on LB 486 through the Legislature’s website.

Lawmakers are nearing the end of the public-hearing portion of 2021’s 90-day “long” session, which has featured brief floor sessions and morning as well as afternoon committee meetings to get through the hearings and contain the spread of COVID-19.

LB 486, offered by state Sen. Jen Day of Omaha, essentially duplicates a two-person crew bill that never reached the floor during the 2019 or 2020 Unicameral sessions.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer is a co-sponsor of the bill, which reacts to growing sentiments among U.S. railroads to have only one person on a train or none at all by using automatic braking systems and other automation technology.

Day’s “statement of intent” for LB 486 echoes safety-based arguments against that step by railroad unions and other interested parties.