Public Service Commission member urges rural cities and counties to use American Relief Plan Act funds to improve broadband, water or sewer

Keeping rural Nebraska in step with the online world has much in common — and much that’s different — with the last century’s fight for rural electrification.
Then and now, for-profit firms have grappled to balance high installation costs with the reality of small customer bases, notably in the Sandhills and Panhandle.
But stringing electrical lines remains far simpler than delivering broadband wireless to farms, ranches and small towns, local and state leaders say.
Broadband can be delivered through multiple modes, at varying data speeds, with the underlying technology always rapidly changing.
As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, Nebraskans hope to advance the state’s broadband revolution on several fronts.
While the state applies federal pandemic aid and its own revenues toward the problem, Nebraska’s westernmost Public Service Commission member is urging rural cities and counties to do likewise with their latest pots of federal COVID-19 aid.
District 5 Commissioner Mary Ridder of Callaway is calling attention to American Relief Plan Act funds that Congress approved in March to improve broadband, water or sewer services.
West central Nebraska counties and incorporated towns will share some $36.84 million meant for those purposes, according to U.S. Treasury figures supplied by Ridder.
Totals range from a few thousand dollars for some incorporated villages to $6.77 million for Lincoln County and just under $4 million for North Platte.
Ridder, whose district covers almost all of the state west of Grand Island, says counties and cities could use ARP money to entice telecommunications providers to upgrade broadband services and quality.
Roads and bridges weren’t included in the ARP funds’ possible uses, which Ridder said she personally regrets.
Failing that, she said, using them to upgrade broadband could be a game-changer for rural Nebraska in halting or maybe reversing its chronic population erosion.
COVID-19 aid offers “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build out broadband,” Ridder said. “People are working from home largely, and so many people have troubles keeping a good connection without (their screen) freezing.”
Ridder’s idea could make sense in some rural areas, say leaders of umbrella groups representing Nebraska’s cities and counties.
Before their members proceed, however, they want to protect them from tripping over federal red tape or facing lawsuits.
Nebraska’s 90 nonmetro counties have looked at the ARP “and said they’re interested in the broadband piece,” said Jon Cannon, the new executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
But Lynn Rex, Cannon’s League of Nebraska Municipalities counterpart, said the ARP lists four general purposes for its funds. Three are tied to COVID-19, but the category including water, sewer and broadband doesn’t mention the virus.
That means cities that move too fast to spend that money could be forced to pay it back if Washington rules they didn’t have a pandemic-related reason, Rex said.
The answer “begins and ends with what the U.S. Treasury guidelines (for spending ARP funds) will be,” she said.
Cities and counties also could be sued if they have multiple telecommunications providers and reached out to one for an ARP-funded project without giving others a chance to compete, said Lash Chaffin, the league’s utilities section manager.
On the other hand, many of Nebraska’s areas where broadband remains scarce to absent have only one provider, Chaffin said.
“Once we get the rules, there are a lot of cities that would like to use it for broadband,” he said. “But there will be some hoops to jump through.”
Cannon, who recently replaced retired NACO Executive Director Larry Dix, agreed that cities and counties have to make sure of the new law’s rules first.
Once that’s clear, “we need to be very intentional about using the money so we use it wisely and we don’t send a single dime (of it) back to Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Lincoln County Board Chairman Kent Weems, who lives near Maxwell, said he expects commissioners will be interested in using ARP funds to close yawning broadband gaps in the county.
But “the challenge with all the funds being thrown at us is being sure you don’t have to backtrack because you find out the money was spent on the wrong project,” he said.
Because North Platte already enjoys high-speed broadband, city officials likely would use their $4 million in ARP funds on water and sewer projects, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
That amount, he added, could cover the utility upgrades that will be needed when the city starts a long-delayed rebuilding of part of West Ninth Street. The street project is in the design phase.
Broadband has been on Congress’ radar since COVID-19 forced schools and businesses to go remote, highlighting nationwide discrepancies in online services.
Nebraskans can view that unevenness via broadband.nebraska.gov, which links to a PSC-managed map with clickable layers showing cellphone coverage and types and speeds of broadband services.
They show gray areas with no broadband at all — a familiar Sandhills and Panhandle problem — as well as a multicolored variety of available data speeds even inside Nebraska’s largest cities.
Outside North Platte, only scattered areas of Lincoln County enjoy the fastest current speeds of 100 megabits per second when downloading data and 20 megabits per second when uploading data elsewhere.
The same discrepancies hold across The Telegraph’s coverage area, which still has large areas lacking any broadband service.
About 150,000 Nebraska households don’t have 100/20 data speeds, Gov. Pete Ricketts has said. A further 80,000 also lack the next highest data speeds of 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads.
Virtually all of Nebraska officially has cellphone service from at least one of six major providers. Even so, cell service remains spotty in rural areas only a few miles outside North Platte.
Also, cell towers compete in delivering broadband data with the buried fiber-optic lines used by telephone companies and cable TV firms.
Ridder pointed to a recent project by CenturyLink, which serves North Platte, as an example of rural broadband’s challenges.
CenturyLink recently received a $15.2 million PSC grant from the state Universal Service Fund to upgrade fiber-optic lines in central Cherry County. The fund appears as a surcharge on telephone bills.
But CenturyLink’s project will affect only about 400 households in the vast but sparsely populated Sandhills county, Ridder said.
“It’s incredibly expensive” to extend rural broadband, “but it’s also expensive to lose people and businesses,” she said.
Ricketts in October announced $30 million in grants to connect 17,600 households with broadband, using part of Nebraska’s share of general COVID-19 relief under the March 2020 CARES Act.
Sixty grants from that fund went to 20 different telecom providers, with projects including customers in or near Brule, Callaway, Champion, Dunning, Elwood, Hyannis, Seneca, Sutherland and Chase, Deuel, Garden and Perkins counties.
State lawmakers Thursday passed Legislative Bill 388, which will offer $20 million apiece this year and next in state matching funds for telecom companies to close more broadband gaps.
LB 388, introduced by Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen at Ricketts’ request, calls for even faster data speeds — 100 megabits per second for both downloads and uploads.
Ricketts, who has yet to sign the bill, has said has said it should help link 30,000 more households to broadband. Priorities would be given to projects to link unserved areas and boost data speeds in others.
A separate bill, LB 338, gives the PSC more power to direct Universal Service Fund dollars toward upgrading rural broadband. Ricketts signed that bill May 5.
Additional federal money could be available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said PSC spokesman Cullen Robbins.
That agency received $300 million from Congress to upgrade broadband in response to COVID-19, Robbins said. States likely will have to compete for those funds.