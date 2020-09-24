Public service director: We'll empty recycling containers 'one more time next week, and then we'll be done'

North Platte’s public service director clarified Thursday that his crews will empty residents’ yellow-top recycling containers once more before ending that service in October.

“We’ll collect the whole town one more time this next week, and then we’ll be done,” Director Layne Groseth said.

The Oct. 1 start of the city’s new fiscal year also means an end to separate Sanitation Department runs to pick up recyclables.

Residents instead will be asked to rinse and presort acceptable items and take them to one of six existing drop-off sites.

Rising costs and broader city budget cuts figured into the decision, officials have said, along with troubles finding markets to buy “commingled” loads of plastics, paper products and cans.

Though city crews have regularly collected recyclables twice a month, Groseth said, they’ll make one more round since October doesn’t start until next Thursday.

Residents should have their yellow-top bins in the alley or rolled to the curb by 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews usually need three days to reach all the 3,600-some households with yellow-top bins. But they’ll finish this last circuit even if they’re not done Wednesday, Groseth said.