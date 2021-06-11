‘Pulling together’: Organizers battled time to pull off 2021 Miss Nebraska competitions

“This year, the board has really pulled together,” Blaesi said. “We have taken on many hats that we don’t normally do. We’re helping in every aspect.”

She said she worked on program books, an area she had not done in previous years.

“Peggy (Fox) has done so many things with scholarships and different programs, plus now she’s running the whole thing,” Blaesi said. “She’s our executive director and she’s only had less than six weeks to do it all. She has gotten it done amazingly.”

Every board member has stepped up, Blaesi said, to make sure this is a successful program. “I want to emphasize the praise Peggy deserves with the job she is doing,” Blaesi said. “All of the scholarship money that’s being handed out has been (managed by) Peggy and she has done it in less than six weeks.”

There were numerous hurdles to navigate in a short time.

“One of the hard things is that we had to wait for Miss America to tell us if we could have a program,” Blaesi said. “We didn’t find that out until January, so we kind of hit the ground running.”

The next hurdle was whether North Platte High School’s Performing Arts Center would be available to host the program.