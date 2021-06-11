‘Pulling together’: Organizers battled time to pull off 2021 Miss Nebraska competitions

Following night two of the 2021 Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions, scores will be tabulated to set the final lineup for Saturday night.
The Friday night Miss Nebraska award winners were Makinzie Gregory, Miss Scotts Bluff County, in Talent and Morgan Holen, Miss Omaha, in Red Carpet. For the Outstanding Teen competition, the winners were Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen in Evening Wear and Francesca Stessman, Miss Omaha Outstanding Teen, in Talent.
On Friday, Alayna Wilson, Miss Harvest Moon Festival, was named the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award winner. Miss Omaha Morgan Holen and Miss Kool-Aid Days Allison Baird tied for second.
Gabriella Wagner, Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen, won the Teen Community Service Award.
Saturday night will be the final night, when the 2021 Miss Nebraska and 2021 Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen begin their reigns as representatives of Nebraska.
The 2021 competitions were faced with a number of unusual circumstances after the 2020 competition was canceled. The board of directors worked many hours to manage the changes.
Angela Blaesi, board president and director of the Little Sisters program, said much of the scheduling had to be done in a very short time.
“This year, the board has really pulled together,” Blaesi said. “We have taken on many hats that we don’t normally do. We’re helping in every aspect.”
She said she worked on program books, an area she had not done in previous years.
“Peggy (Fox) has done so many things with scholarships and different programs, plus now she’s running the whole thing,” Blaesi said. “She’s our executive director and she’s only had less than six weeks to do it all. She has gotten it done amazingly.”
Every board member has stepped up, Blaesi said, to make sure this is a successful program. “I want to emphasize the praise Peggy deserves with the job she is doing,” Blaesi said. “All of the scholarship money that’s being handed out has been (managed by) Peggy and she has done it in less than six weeks.”
There were numerous hurdles to navigate in a short time.
“One of the hard things is that we had to wait for Miss America to tell us if we could have a program,” Blaesi said. “We didn’t find that out until January, so we kind of hit the ground running.”
The next hurdle was whether North Platte High School’s Performing Arts Center would be available to host the program.
“They were still requiring masks in May, so we didn’t know if they were going to let outside people in,” Blaesi said. “Finally the superintendent (Ron Hanson) for North Platte Public Schools said, yes, we’re going to open it up so you can rent it.”
That decision was made in the middle of May, which left just a couple of weeks to get things ready.
“Luckily, we’ve had the high school before and the custodians here are phenomenal,” Blaesi said. “North Platte High has the best custodian team ever.”
Blaesi said there really was not a Plan B if the high school was not available, but she said “God was good” in working out the situation.
In addition to Blaesi and Fox, board members are Sky Seery, secretary and program book coordinator; Meg Kirkland, food committee; Michelle McCormick, judges and housing; Alyssa Howell, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen director; and Ashley White, treasurer. Alfie Moore was head of the host family committee, and Nicole Bruck, Andrea Hayes and Amanda Reinert were on the hostesses committee.