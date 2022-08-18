Purrfect Pasta Dinner set for Aug. 26 at Venue 304

Local residents, or just animal lovers in general, will have the opportunity to load up on carbs for a cause at the end of the month.

The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society is holding the Purrfect Pasta Dinner on Aug. 26 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte.

The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 7 p.m., and proceeds go toward the Love My Cat program.

The freewill donation includes a pasta dinner with dinner rolls, salad and a dessert selection that includes chocolate chip and monster cookies, fudge brownies and white cupcakes.

A silent auction for a variety of gift baskets will be held as well.

Individuals can visit pasitivepartnersnp.com for additional information or call 308-650-7297.

Love My Cat is a bi-annual program in which Paws-itive Partners offers $35 spaying or neutering of cats for low-income families in Lincoln County as an effort to curb overpopulation in the area.