QGF Citizens Review Committee to consider financial help request for proposed meatpacking plant, matching funds for industrial 'rail park'

But Person said he’ll surrender his gavel to Mayor Brandon Kelliher for Monday’s meeting, citing the chamber’s leading role in developing the rail park on top of its separate involvement with Sustainable Beef.

The five QGF committee members also sit on the NorthWestern committee, but they’re joined by a representative from the utility when considering requests to draw on the latter fund.

Person said about $750,000 is available in the NorthWestern fund, last tapped in 2018 to help finish off the long renovation of North Platte’s historic 1913 post office building into the Prairie Arts Center.

QGF has about $1.5 million in uncommitted funds, he said, a figure that rose by $350,000 when Nebraskaland Days said it wouldn’t need the QGF line of credit it received in June 2020.

Council members had approved that line of credit as a backstop in case the annual festival had trouble paying its bills after losing most of its 2020 edition to COVID-19.

The fund also has already earned at least $325,000 of its maximum $650,000 in new annual funds under QGF’s 20-year-old funding formula.