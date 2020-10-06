Quality Growth Fund at 20: Investing in the future through economic development

But those favoring QGF renewal say large projects like Chief and the 2015 Hobby Lobby redevelopment — which also combined QGF and TIF help — have been more the exception than the rule for the sales tax fund.

North Platte’s small businesses have benefited most from the fund’s overall palette of local investments, said Mendenhall and four other small employers interviewed for this series.

They pay back as well.

“We do probably close to $750,000 in sales a year,” Mendenhall said. “So we put money back into sales taxes when our employers buy things.”

Now 59, he came to town in 1985 to join what then was a branch office of Grand Island-born BTS.

Mendenhall already had an ownership interest in his shop before 2010, when the firm’s main Grand Island owner retired and put the North Platte branch up for sale.

He had a little money saved up that helped him buy it. To cover the rest and have some cash on hand, “I went to some bankers to work out a little cash flow, a little capital,” he said.

“A lot of the bankers weren’t willing to loan me any money.”