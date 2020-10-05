Quality Growth Fund at 20: Preserving North Platte's past through façade program, bricks beautification

Sarah Talbott, president of the North Platte Downtown Association, said the couple put more than $80,000 into masonry work and new windows and awnings on their two-storefront, two-story building.

Their $40,000 reimbursement check from QGF arrived as they finished this summer, she said. They were approved in 2018 but “had a heck of a time finding masons and getting (construction) help with the windows.”

The couple might have waited longer to tackle their storefront, “but how do you not take advantage of that opportunity?” Sarah Talbott said.

With interest and momentum building — and storefronts refilling as work went on — city officials and downtown leaders committed last winter to make 2020 the big push for their “renovations in progress.”

Work is nearly done on the 7½-month, $2.81 million reconstruction of six blocks of downtown streets, including sidewalk, water and sewer upgrades and removal and resetting of the district’s 1916 paving bricks. A seventh block was rebuilt in a 2012 pilot project.

City taxpayers and federal CDBG funds are covering that “street and below” work, but the “street and above” beautification about to commence is being backed with up to $500,000 in QGF funds.