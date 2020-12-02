Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee endorses Phase 3 of Shot in the Arm

Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee members Wednesday eagerly endorsed applying $250,000 toward an expanded third phase of North Platte’s Shot in the Arm housing construction incentives.
They were more skeptical about a Grand Island debt-collection agency’s $399,000 loan request for its new North Platte office, scheduling another meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to finalize a counterproposal.
The City Council Dec. 15 will take up the Shot in the Arm request, which the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. would pair with $250,000 of its members’ funds to pursue a $500,000 state grant.
Phase 3 would offer incentives for renovating upper-floor Canteen District apartments and dip the program’s toe into older-home rehabilitation. Incentives to spur new single-family homes, duplexes and apartments would continue.
Launched by the chamber in 2015 and renewed in 2018, Shot in the Arm has sparked 219 finished or planned market-rate homes or apartment units with a combined $1.53 million in public and private funds.
QGF’s reserved sales-tax pool supplied $175,000 toward Phase 1 and $350,000 toward Phase 2, with the latter helping to secure a $383,400 grant from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
The 2020 Legislature put more money into the state fund, which requires local matching funds in order to apply, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person.
“I think the (Shot in the Arm) track record speaks really well” in favor of winning a second state grant, he said. “They like to see performance.”
Recent local statistics showing North Platte’s housing market has remained stable amid the COVID-19 pandemic shows Shot in the Arm’s impact, Person said.
Great Plains Health, which joined the Union Pacific Railroad in supplying much of Phase 2’s private share, is doing so again on its own in Phase 3, he added.
Committee members praised both the housing and economic benefits of Shot in the Arm, which benefited a combined 84 local businesses in its first two phases.
“Shot in the Arm, in the minds of other communities is the gold standard as to how to go about this,” said member and North Platte banker Josh Harm.
The QGF application includes an extra $30,000 for administrative costs for the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. The nonprofit would manage a Phase 3 pilot program to rehabilitate up to eight homes 60 years old or older.
Discussion of Shot in the Arm was considerably shorter than that involving Credit Management Services Inc.’s request for support as it starts its North Platte office.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Faimon said his firm wants at least part of its $399,000 request to be forgivable depending on its success in expanding its North Platte staff.
Credit Management, which also has Kearney and Lincoln offices, already has about 40 North Platte clients, Faimon said.
The company has leased space in NebraskaLand National Bank’s downtown building at 121 N. Dewey St., he said. It expects to open with up to six employees — with an average wage of $18 per hour — and grow to 10 to 12 before long.
All employees would be from North Platte or the surrounding area, Faimon said. “We’re looking for areas where we can find high-quality employees to hire to fit with our (business) growth.”
Committee members told Faimon they’re interested in working with his firm but said they’re uneasy about loaning what amounts to $33,250 per job for a 12-member staff.
That amount “seems high compared to what we’ve done in the past” with other QGF loan applicants, said member Brock Wurl.
Faimon said he sees the North Platte office eventually employing 15 to 25, comparable to Credit Management’s 20-person Kearney office.
“But that won’t happen Day 1,” he said.
Wurl, a lawyer, added that he has often been frustrated with Credit Management’s collection approach when he represents injured clients struggling to pay their bills due to lost income.
The firm “tends to create more problems than solutions, where other (collection agencies) are more willing to work with us” on payment schedules, Wurl said.
Terry Waite, the city’s chief legal counsel, agreed with Wurl in comments after Faimon signed off from the Zoom meeting.
“They’re aggressive,” said Waite, whose private law firm handles the city’s legal services. “If you’ve hired them, that’s what you want. But it often can be counterproductive.”
Faimon told Wurl he would pass along his comments. He said Credit Management adopted a “core values” statement to be “kind, courteous and accommodating” as the pandemic reached Nebraska in March.
“We were trying to honor our commitment to our clients but also recognize we’d be working with people who didn’t have a choice right now” due to lost jobs or work hours, Faimon said.
Committee members told him they need time to hash out loan terms, including how much could be forgiven by meeting job targets.
They later voted 4-0 to table Credit Management’s application until they meet again Friday at the chamber office.
Harm, a NebraskaLand National Bank vice president, abstained from voting on and discussing the application.
Person, who administers QGF for the city, said Friday’s meeting will include an executive session to discuss loan terms. Action would follow in open session.
