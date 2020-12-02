Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee endorses Phase 3 of Shot in the Arm

“I think the (Shot in the Arm) track record speaks really well” in favor of winning a second state grant, he said. “They like to see performance.”

Recent local statistics showing North Platte’s housing market has remained stable amid the COVID-19 pandemic shows Shot in the Arm’s impact, Person said.

Great Plains Health, which joined the Union Pacific Railroad in supplying much of Phase 2’s private share, is doing so again on its own in Phase 3, he added.

Committee members praised both the housing and economic benefits of Shot in the Arm, which benefited a combined 84 local businesses in its first two phases.

“Shot in the Arm, in the minds of other communities is the gold standard as to how to go about this,” said member and North Platte banker Josh Harm.

The QGF application includes an extra $30,000 for administrative costs for the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. The nonprofit would manage a Phase 3 pilot program to rehabilitate up to eight homes 60 years old or older.

Discussion of Shot in the Arm was considerably shorter than that involving Credit Management Services Inc.’s request for support as it starts its North Platte office.