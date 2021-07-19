Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee gives its approval to beef plant QGF, Northwester Economic Fund requests

Sustainable Beef LLC leaders took their first steps Monday toward securing City Council support for their proposed 875-employee beef processing plant near North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
Before a full house in the City Hall council chamber, the 11-month-old firm won a city panel’s backing for a combined $1 million in forgivable loans toward its planning costs.
Loans of $500,000 apiece would come from the Quality Growth Fund and the separate NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund if the City Council agrees Aug. 3.
But they wouldn’t be paid out unless the council later agrees to sell a retired 70-acre lagoon along Newberry Access as the plant site and provide an estimated $30 million in tax increment financing.
Members of the QGF Citizens Review Committee included that limitation in its loan terms before recommending the separate $500,000 loans with votes of 5-0 and 6-0.
The QGF panel’s five members also sit on the NorthWestern Energy fund’s advisory committee. Dennis Placke of Grand Island, the utility’s Nebraska district manager, joined them to complete the latter panel’s 6-0 vote.
A redevelopment contract including a sale proposal and TIF request likely won’t receive a Planning Commission hearing before late August and a council vote before September, said Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs.
Every seat was filled in the council chamber, with other residents listening via YouTube, for Briggs’ first official City Hall appearance since locally unveiling the project at a Prairie Arts Center press conference March 18.
Briggs, who also is CEO of Alliance-based Westco Cooperative, emphasized the disruptions in the U.S. beef supply chain from a late 2019 Kansas plant fire, previous “Big Four” plant closures and finally the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The supply chain for beef is really short,” he said, adding industry experts are saying three to four smaller but state-of-the-art plants are needed. “It’s probably two weeks at the most from the time it’s processed until it’s on someone’s kitchen table.”
The project also offers a long-sought answer to enabling ranchers to pass on their spreads to another generation, said rural North Platte rancher and Sustainable Beef co-organizer Trey Wasserburger.
The Wyoming native said he had no chance to stay on his own family’s spread because he’s a second son.
“We have a hard time in agriculture retaining our children in our communities,” he said. “It’s something that nobody has quite figured out. But these kinds of facilities have done that.”
Briggs initially asked for outright grants from the QGF and NorthWestern funds to cover about 10% of Sustainable Beef’s $9.8 million in planning costs. The firm already has spent $1 million in that category, he said.
It’s important to keep moving now, he said, so construction could start this fall toward a hoped-for fall 2023 completion. Estimated costs have risen from $236 million a year ago to $325 million now, he added.
“We’ve got to keep everybody working toward the goal so we can break ground this fall,” he said. “If we miss the fall on breaking ground, that puts us back about six months.”
Committee members called for forgivable loans instead, saying that’s been their usual practice in managing QGF’s reserved sales-tax fund.
The successful motions said the QGF and NorthWestern loans — if the council approves them — would be forgiven once Sustainable Beef’s eventual payroll reaches $20 million.
Committee member Brock Wurl won agreement to link the loans’ initial payout to council approval of the project’s sale-and-TIF redevelopment plan and require Sustainable Beef to provide a letter of credit.
City leaders “don’t want to be out there having a million dollars just lost because the project didn’t go through for whatever reason,” Wurl said.
As Briggs spoke, he confirmed that Sustainable Beef had been in conversations with North Platte leaders around the time they formally organized as a company.
Though organizers were looking at several cities, “when we approached the city of North Platte last August, they said, ‘You know, we really would like to have this asset in our community,’” he told QGF committee members.
They added that “it is really going to give (North Platte) another industry besides the railroad” that wouldn’t be “duplicating something else that’s already here,” Briggs added.
The Planning Commission recommended rezoning land east of Newberry for heavy industrial use — including the would-be beef-plant site — after a public hearing on Aug. 25, three days before the firm’s official birth.
The City Council approved a rezoning ordinance after a similar hearing Sept. 15, voting 6-2 to waive the usual requirement of three “yes” votes for ordinances to become law.
No possible projects were discussed at either rezoning hearing, each of which drew testimony from three members of the public.
The Planning Commission held a hearing and recommended the land east of Newberry for TIF eligibility at its regular monthly meeting March 23, with the City Council agreeing 8-0 after its own hearing April 6.
The “substandard and blighted” study for that area was put on the panel’s agenda before Sustainable Beef’s March 18 announcement.
Public interest then spiked, with some 20 people speaking against the beef plant at the subsequent Planning Commission and council meetings.
Some returned for Monday’s QGF meeting, with Dee Fugate of rural North Platte contending local leaders had stacked the deck before the project’s unveiling against those who would oppose it.
“This project started long before you told the people of North Platte,” Fugate said.
She asked Mayor Brandon Kelliher point-blank about rumors that community leaders signed a “nondisclosure agreement” to keep the Sustainable Beef project secret until all was ready to push it through.
“All I want is a yes or no, because if you don’t answer me, I know I’m right,” Fugate said.
“I’m completely unaware of any nondisclosure agreement,” replied Kelliher, who was followed by QGF committee members saying likewise.
“Should I be asking, then, the City Council?” Fugate said.
“You’re welcome to ask the City Council whatever you like, but I think you’ll get the same thoughts,” the mayor answered.
“If this comes back to haunt you, you’re not going to like it,” Fugate said.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said early project talks were pursued quietly but flatly denied Sustainable Beef ever sought or received a formal nondisclosure agreement.
Such agreements “are not unusual” in some economic development situations, he said. “But in this case, it did not happen here.”
But Person said chamber board members, as part of their service, are required to sign a confidentiality agreement regarding any economic projects brought before that panel.
“Companies don’t want their competition knowing what they’re doing” prematurely, he said. “We don’t want other communities knowing what we’re doing too soon, either.”
Even if the city sells the old lagoon and grants TIF for the project, city officials say, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy would have to grant a permit after its own public hearing process. The state would also contact any federal agencies with jurisdiction.
Project foes Monday also restated their beliefs that the beef plant would overwhelm nearby residents with odors from byproducts and could easily pollute water supplies if it floods.
“Eight thousand of us live east of the Craft State Office Building” said Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St. “Were we asked? No. We were dictated to.”
Fugate contended that schools and Great Plains Health would be overrun by “undocumented workers” and their families. “What are you going to do when you get a 14-year-old boy in a class with a bunch of third-graders and he can’t speak English?”
As he did in March, Briggs said he believes the North Platte plant will mainly attract workers from current Nebraska plants because it would run just one day shift at higher line pay than existing two-shift plants.
Precise answers to environmental questions are being nailed down by the plant’s designers, he said in response to a question from QGF committee member Kim Steger.
“Our consultants are working on all those projects right now,” Briggs said. “That’s the best answer I have. I have a lot of experts doing that work. We will abide by the laws.”
In a brief post-meeting interview, Briggs repeated that the base of the retired 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon would be raised several feet before construction would begin in earnest.
“The elevation will be significantly higher than it is today,” said Briggs, who estimated in March it might average 4 to 5 feet higher. “Our engineers will put it at the right level.”