Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee gives its approval to beef plant QGF, Northwester Economic Fund requests

It’s important to keep moving now, he said, so construction could start this fall toward a hoped-for fall 2023 completion. Estimated costs have risen from $236 million a year ago to $325 million now, he added.

“We’ve got to keep everybody working toward the goal so we can break ground this fall,” he said. “If we miss the fall on breaking ground, that puts us back about six months.”

Committee members called for forgivable loans instead, saying that’s been their usual practice in managing QGF’s reserved sales-tax fund.

The successful motions said the QGF and NorthWestern loans — if the council approves them — would be forgiven once Sustainable Beef’s eventual payroll reaches $20 million.

Committee member Brock Wurl won agreement to link the loans’ initial payout to council approval of the project’s sale-and-TIF redevelopment plan and require Sustainable Beef to provide a letter of credit.

City leaders “don’t want to be out there having a million dollars just lost because the project didn’t go through for whatever reason,” Wurl said.

As Briggs spoke, he confirmed that Sustainable Beef had been in conversations with North Platte leaders around the time they formally organized as a company.