The Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee gave their approval for funding on a pair of items — a Danish businessman seeking funds for a food manufacturing plant, and an ax throwing and golf simulator entertainment business.

The board gave their nod to a $750,000 request to Danish businessman Stig Rasmussen and local rancher Trey Wasserburger to build a North Platte-based manufacturing plant for Gourmeat Chips “beef chips,” which Rasmussen said are a healthy alternative to beef jerky.

The product, which he distributed to those in attendance Wednesday, has 0 carbs, 0 sugars, 22 grams of protein and 1 serving — one bag — has 100 calories.

The board approved $500,000 in a small business loan at 4.25% interest over 15 years and a $250,000 job creation credit on full-time equivalent employees with a quarterly review. That would be capped at the first 25 employees. The measure will go before the North Platte City Council for final approval on Aug. 15.

Wasserburger said after the meeting that the partners do have an agreement in principle on a vacant warehouse in North Platte, but did not say the specific location. The warehouse is in a “blighted and substandard” area which would be eligible for Tax Increment Financing.

Rasmussen said he chose North Platte because it was at the heart of beef country and as a butcher in Denmark he has been working with Nebraska Beef for more than 20 years. He would partner with Sustainable Beef for the meat product, before his curing process would begin at the local plant.

North Platte, he said, had the right fit, and the addition of the Nebraska International Port of the Plains to help distribute the product as the business grows sealed the deal.

In exploring manufacturing options, Rasmussen said he took a trip to Atlanta, but said afterward he didn’t have the same energy that he had each time he visited Nebraska.

“It’s strange being a guy from Denmark and being over here six times and I feel that kind of connection,” Rasmussen said. “My partner has all the posters from Nebraska ... it needs to be here.”

Rasmussen told the group that some major distribution and retail companies are interested in the product.

The review committee also gave their approval to funding for Axes and Aces, a company founded by Lisa Citta and Brian Schimek. They hope to be in operation by at least October at 675 E. North Lake Road.

In addition to ax throwing and golf simulators, the group also plans to add indoor pickleball courts.

The review committee voted 5-0 to approve $150,000 in funds from the Quality Growth Fund — $75,000 in loan and another $75,000 as a forgivable loan — to help with startup operations. The measure will also go before the council for final approval on Aug. 15.

“I think it’s great that we have some local people that are going to start their own business,” Committee member Cory Johanson said. “You all have backgrounds that compliment the business.”

North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person noted before the discussion that Citta is a North Platte Police investigator, but said the business is not related to her job with the city.

Schimek told the board they hope to be open by October at the latest, but would like to be open for as many Husker games as possible. The real estate has already been purchased, Citta and Schimek told the review committee, so QGF funds would go to startup costs such as game operation and kitchen equipment.

Citta told the board that the liquor license process would go through Schimek and another partner in the venture, because she is not allowed to have a liquor license as a law enforcement officer.

North Platte Pickleball was scheduled to have their proposal for a $50,000 QGF grant for partial cost of constructing a pickleball facility at Cody Park on Wednesday’s agenda.

However, the group said it needs to refile some paperwork and will go before the review committee in two weeks. One of the North Platte Pickleball officials, Barb Baldridge, said the group has raised $440,000 toward the project. The target goal is $500,000.