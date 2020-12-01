Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee to meet for first time since voters approved renewing fund

A proposed third phase to North Platte’s Shot in the Arm housing incentive program will highlight the agenda when the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee meets Wednesday.
The five-member panel will decide whether to recommend City Council approval of a $250,000 matching grant for Phase 3 and an unrelated $399,000 performance-based forgivable loan for a Grand Island business expanding to North Platte.
The QGF committee, which meets as needed, will convene at 2 p.m. in the conference room at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.
It’s the group’s first meeting since voters gave resounding approval Nov. 3 to renewing the reserved sales-tax fund through March 2031.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said QGF currently has nearly $1.75 million in uncommitted funds. It could gain up to $325,000 by March and another $325,000 next fall, depending on how much local sales tax money comes in.
After spurring 219 finished or planned market-rate homes or apartment units since 2015, Shot in the Arm’s third phase also would target rehabilitation of older single-family homes and upper Canteen District floors, according to the chamber’s QGF application.
Phase 3, which would run through May 2023, would be the first in the program to simultaneously target every major housing need identified in the December 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study.
Person said “the city has been a good partner” with the chamber as Shot in the Arm has proceeded. The stability in North Platte’s housing sales despite COVID-19 shows the program is working, he added.
“If we’re going to grow the community and grow the population — which has always been a stigma for North Platte — we’ve got to keep this momentum going,” he said.
The chamber is asking the city to match $250,000 in its members’ funds to help gain a fresh $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund. The state-financed fund also helped finance Phase 2.
The QGF application also seeks $30,000 to offset administrative costs for the Lincoln County Community Development Corp., which has separately built and rehabilitated housing for low-income residents.
Person said LCCDC, which would be a Shot in the Arm partner for the first time, would manage the rehabilitation part of Phase 3. No administrative money would go to the chamber, which administers QGF for the city.
The city provided $175,000 from QGF for Phase 1 and $350,000 for Phase 2 as the chamber assembled $1.53 million in public and private funds for incentives for housing contractors, the Phase 3 application says.
The latest phase would offer the same incentives for building new housing units: $12,000 for a single-family home, $24,000 for a duplex or town home and $6,000 per unit for apartments.
But Phase 3 also would offer incentives of $15,000 per unit for Canteen District building owners to modernize their upper floors for apartments. Many of downtown’s buildings historically offered upper-floor apartments.
Finally, Shot in the Arm Phase 3 would offer $25,000 per home to rehabilitate up to eight homes at least 60 years old. Applicants would have to plan projects worth at least half of that home’s taxable value.
“It’ll be a good pilot program for us” in beginning to address the city’s acknowledged need for rehabilitating older homes, Person said.
The Phase 3 rehabilitation incentives would target the same group of older homes as North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s new “microTIF” law. That program offers property tax refunds based on a remodeling project’s potential increase in taxable value.
The City Council would have to pass an enabling resolution for microTIF to be available in North Platte, which has 4,723 homes built in 1961 or earlier.
Unlike microTIF, which is confined to neighborhoods declared “substandard and blighted,” Shot in the Arm Phase 3’s incentive would be available for older homes citywide, Person said.
“But certainly someone using this program could also look at microTIF” if the city enables the latter, their home is old enough and its site is eligible for regular tax increment financing, he added.
A Telegraph analysis found that the city has 338 homes at least 60 years old in current “substandard and blighted” areas. More could join them if other areas are made TIF-eligible.
Before discussing the next Shot in the Arm phase, the QGF committee will consider Credit Management Services Inc.’s request for help in setting up its North Platte office.
The debt-collection agency, which has offices in seven states, plans to open with five local trainees in NebraskaLand National Bank’s downtown building at 121 N. Dewey St.
Credit Management would use its QGF loan to help cover its opening and training costs, according to the firm’s application. It expects to employ at least 12 North Platte residents.
By requesting a performance-based loan, Person said, the firm could have some or all of it forgiven if it meets employment targets set by the QGF committee and the City Council.
