Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee to meet for first time since voters approved renewing fund

Person said “the city has been a good partner” with the chamber as Shot in the Arm has proceeded. The stability in North Platte’s housing sales despite COVID-19 shows the program is working, he added.

“If we’re going to grow the community and grow the population — which has always been a stigma for North Platte — we’ve got to keep this momentum going,” he said.

The chamber is asking the city to match $250,000 in its members’ funds to help gain a fresh $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund. The state-financed fund also helped finance Phase 2.

The QGF application also seeks $30,000 to offset administrative costs for the Lincoln County Community Development Corp., which has separately built and rehabilitated housing for low-income residents.

Person said LCCDC, which would be a Shot in the Arm partner for the first time, would manage the rehabilitation part of Phase 3. No administrative money would go to the chamber, which administers QGF for the city.

The city provided $175,000 from QGF for Phase 1 and $350,000 for Phase 2 as the chamber assembled $1.53 million in public and private funds for incentives for housing contractors, the Phase 3 application says.