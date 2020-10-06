Quality Growth Fund provides over $2.8M in grants, funding commitments in 2019-20

» $50,400: Loan to Big Eye Spinnerbaits of Sutherland to help facilitate business expansion there.

» $50,000: Technical assistance grants (89 businesses) for help in seeking U.S. Small Business Administration loans to help offset revenue losses from COVID-19. Grants are available through the end of 2020.

» $40,000: Services of Buxton Inc. for assistance with economic development planning and business recruitment.

» $20,000: “Wellness feasibility” study that included options for the future of the North Platte Recreation Center.

» $4,800: Local match for planned Main Street Nebraska workshop on redeveloping upper floors of historic buildings.

Since July 1, the council has approved a $350,000 QGF line of credit for Nebraskaland Days should it need help paying its bills in 2021 because of lost 2020 income due to COVID-19.

Proposed QGF loans to remodel and refit vacant spaces at Parkade Plaza ($400,000) and enable the expansion of McNew’s Unlimited LLC golf-cart business ($95,000) were approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

