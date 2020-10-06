Quality Growth Fund provides over $2.8M in grants, funding commitments in 2019-20

The Quality Growth Fund’s latest annual report listed $2,865,200 in grants or funding commitments between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.
Projects are listed below as compiled by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which administers QGF for the city.
» $1 million: Startup costs for Chief Development Inc.’s three-pronged development plan (Iron Trail Industrial Park, Halligan Drive businesses, senior living complex).
» $500,000 (maximum): “Street and above” beautification plan by North Platte Downtown Association in conjunction with 2020 downtown “bricks” street reconstruction.
» $400,000: Downtown Façade Improvement Program (total commitments) in conjunction with historic downtown renovations.
» $350,000: Phase 2 of Shot in the Arm housing construction program (part of multiyear commitment of $1.2 million).
» $200,000: Business Boost Gift Card Program, benefiting 140 businesses or independent small-business contractors, to help them offset revenue losses from COVID-19.
» $175,000: Creativity Unlimited Arts Council for final stage of restoration of Prairie Arts Center (1913 U.S. Post Office building).
» $75,000: Planning and environmental studies for proposed Lincoln County “rail park” near Hershey (leveraging additional $25,000 grant from Nebraska Public Power District).
» $50,400: Loan to Big Eye Spinnerbaits of Sutherland to help facilitate business expansion there.
» $50,000: Technical assistance grants (89 businesses) for help in seeking U.S. Small Business Administration loans to help offset revenue losses from COVID-19. Grants are available through the end of 2020.
» $40,000: Services of Buxton Inc. for assistance with economic development planning and business recruitment.
» $20,000: “Wellness feasibility” study that included options for the future of the North Platte Recreation Center.
» $4,800: Local match for planned Main Street Nebraska workshop on redeveloping upper floors of historic buildings.
Since July 1, the council has approved a $350,000 QGF line of credit for Nebraskaland Days should it need help paying its bills in 2021 because of lost 2020 income due to COVID-19.
Proposed QGF loans to remodel and refit vacant spaces at Parkade Plaza ($400,000) and enable the expansion of McNew’s Unlimited LLC golf-cart business ($95,000) were approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
