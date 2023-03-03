Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting promises to be a short one, with a six-item “consent agenda” and routine approval of claims the only action items.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and will be shown live on the city’s YouTube and government access cable channels.

Reception and filing of the city’s 2021-22 audit heads the list of consent agenda items. The council typically invites a representative of its auditing firm to review its findings at a future council meeting.

Two special designated liquor permits, an application for a liquor license manager and an application for a $69,500 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant also are on the consent agenda.

Those items will be approved with a single council vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.