Two veterans from two wars a quarter-century apart became the most recent recipients Tuesday of Quilts of Valor from the Heartland Quilters Guild.

Ronnie Jarvis of Ogallala, who served during the 1991 Persian Gulf War, and Vietnam War veteran Darrel Munson of North Platte received their quilts in a morning ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial.

Munson, who grew up near Tryon, entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and was deployed to South Vietnam after finishing individual combat training at Camp Pendleton, California. He was discharged in 1968.

Quilters Guild member Chris Reinert read from a 1967 letter Munson sent to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Munson, that described combat action around the Marine base at Khe Sanh — the site of a subsequent major five-month-long battle in early 1968.

“I am OK, though I don’t know why. Guys were killed or wounded on all sides of me,” Munson wrote. “One (mortar) round hit about 3 meters from where I had been sleeping about an hour before the attack.”

North Vietnamese forces soon switched to 140-millimeter rockets, chewing up Munson’s “Mighty Mite” combat truck and blowing out three of its four tires.

“Two of our line companies went out today to take a hill and ran into real heavy resistance,” he wrote. “I guess that they left here with companies and have only about platoons left. They did take the hill, but it cost a lot of guys their lives.”

More than two decades later, Jarvis joined the U.S. Air Force in 1989. He was primarily stationed at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, as a member of the Air Force security police.

Jarvis was twice deployed to Saudi Arabia after the Iraqi invasion and occupation of Kuwait in August 1990. He holds half a dozen medals from his Gulf War service, including the Air Force Achievement Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1993.