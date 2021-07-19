Rail Park receives backing from Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee

The bill matches the first $2.5 million in locally secured rail-park dollars at $2.50 for every $1. The state would provide $5 for every $1 secured locally beyond $2.5 million.

Investments by tenants also can count toward the local match, Person said. Eight possible tenants have shown interest so far, with “very serious interest” from firms that process sunflowers and corn, he said.

Though the Legislature capped initial statewide funds for rail parks at $50 million, Person added, LB 40 says an individual project can receive up to $30 million in state funds overall.

When the state opens applications in late August, “we’re trying to be as prepared as possible” to apply quickly, he told the QGF committee.

He suggested, and committee members agreed, to require an annual review should the council approve the 10-year rail-park commitment.

That’s important, said committee member Pat Keenan, because “this is the first time we’ve ever been asked to provide money we don’t have in the bank” in QGF’s 20-year history.

Person said the reserved sales-tax fund has enough money — with still more coming — to get started, even with decisions made earlier Monday and during the spring.