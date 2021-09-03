Rail Yard Ringer Open horseshoe tournament coming to Cody Park

The Rail Yard Ringer Open horseshoe tournament will be held at Cody Park Sept. 11-13.

It is the Midwest area debut for The Horseshoe Tour, which is sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association. The North Platte event is scheduled to be played at the horseshoe facility on the east end of Cody Park by the softball field and railroad museum.

The Horseshoe Tour consists of three divisions — Prime 40’, Prime 30’ and Open. The prime divisions are the featured categories where players with averages above 40% compete in 30 shoe games, ringers only.

A qualifying round for the division will be held Sept. 11 and the final the next day.

Top individuals in the prime and open divisions will receive payouts.

For more information, visit playnorthplatte.com. Individuals can also call Samantha Geisler at 308-221-6865 or email her at sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.