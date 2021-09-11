Railyard Ringer National Championship runs through Sunday at Cody Park

The “Tennessee Twins” pitched horseshoes at Cody Park on Saturday morning at the Railyard Ringer National Championship.

Maxine Griffith and Marlene Ray followed in their family’s footsteps beginning in 1982. Their father is a New York State Hall of Famer and both are the first to be inducted into the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame.

“My dad, my mom and my grandfathers were all pitchers,” Griffith said. “We went to college then at age 28 we used to take mom and dad to tournaments.”

At one tournament, a pitcher needed a partner and Griffith said she filled in and that’s how she got started.

“This makes our fifth state this year,” Ray said. “We’ll go to Louisiana after this and that will make six states.”

The identical twins, originally from New York, now live in Covington, Tennessee. They said they both grew up competing in numerous sports including gymnastics and played basketball and volleyball in college.

Griffith won a world title for the first time in 2018 and Ray finished second in 2019.

The tournament continues through Sunday at the pits located on the northeast side of Cody Park.