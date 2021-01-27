Ramada by Wyndham owners apply for Quality Growth Fund grant to remodel North Platte's Sandhills Convention Center, restaurant

In the wake of November’s closure of Canteen Bar & Grille, the owners of Ramada by Wyndham want North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to cover about half the cost of a Sandhills Convention Center and restaurant remodeling plan.

Their request for a $296,000 grant — about one-fifth of QGF’s current $1.48 million in uncommitted funds — will go before the fund’s Citizens Review Committee at 2 p.m. Thursday.

North Platte Hospitality Inc.’s application is the only business before the committee, which will meet in the conference room at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.

The City Council will make the final decision on the application by Kanwar Gulati of San Jose, California, and Neeraj Chadha of San Ramon, California, who bought the complex in 2017.

In a Dec. 27 remodeling and business plan with their application, the partners say “there is still value” in the Ramada but the convention center and restaurant need “updates and enhancements” to realize it.

The 123-room hotel opened as North Platte’s first Holiday Inn in 1965, a year before Interstate 80 was fully completed to the city.