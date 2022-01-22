Reaching perfect pitch: Elementary, middle school students perform at Sing Across Nebraska

Some of the area’s best elementary and middle school vocalists let their voices be heard on Saturday.
Roughly 130 students — fourth through sixth grade — from North Platte, Gothenburg, Paxton, Chase County and Sutherland gathered at North Platte High School for the “Sing Around Nebraska” festival.
The event, sponsored by the Nebraska Choral Directors Association, is not a competition but rather a showcase of the region’s talent.
“It’s fun for (the students) because the kids who are here today love to sing,” said Janette Kammerer, a music teacher at Eisenhower and Washington elementaries in North Platte and also a site chair for “Sing Around Nebraska.” “It’s also an awesome opportunity for (each student) to meet other kids.
“It’s giving our kids an opportunity to sing,” Kammerer said. “It is so important to give (the students) confidence and something to do. Music is awesome for our students, and any time I can promote it and give our kids chances, I really want to do that.”
The students spent the morning and early afternoon rehearsing with clinician and director Michaela Babic — a music teacher in Bridgeport — and then performed for the public at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center.
The group performed five pieces, that ranged in style and challenge levels. The performance included the piece, “Benedictius” which is performed in Latin.
“At first they were scared and like, ‘We can’t do that,’ but they really like it now,” Kammerer said.
Another piece, “The Fox” was accompanied by Steve Barger on the mandolin.
“It’s not a typical instrument that you see all the time so it’s kind of fun (for the performance).” Kammerer said. “The kids were super excited to see that.”
North Platte is among nine regional sites across the state that will hold a Sing Around Nebraska Festival either in January or February.
The event is held every two years, and interested students auditioned for selection this past fall to ensure they could match pitch constantly and be able to sing within at least the treble range.
Each school is allowed to select 10 students for the program.
The goal is for each school to select five altos and five sopranos to ensure there is a collective balance for the overall choir.
Kammerer said at some sites, the student interest or talent is enough to evoke a competition for selection.
“Most of the kids here are pretty top-notch,” Kammerer said. “You have to make sure that they can match pitch and hold their part because we do sing in two parts. In one song there’s actually a three-part ending.”
The selected students received the program’s song list in late October/early November to at least get familiar with the works heading into this weekend.
“The goal is to at least have the words memorized so when the clinician works with them, they can do the polishing (on the songs),” Kammerer said.
“(The music) is more complicated than what they get in a general music class,” Kammerer said. “It’s a higher level which is fun to see them work through it and learn it as we go (through the day). It’s just a growing thing for them and it’s so important.”