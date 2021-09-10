Readers, area leaders share their memories of Sept. 11, 2001

Chuck Salestrom

Former director of public information and marketing, Mid-Plains Community College

At that point, our offices were on the North Campus. We had an old-fashioned big screen television that was on all the time. Depending on channels, it could be sports, it could be CNN, and on this particular day it was CNN.

I’m not sure how I heard about the first plane crash, either someone came into our office or something, I just don’t remember.

I remember walking into the lunchroom and watching CNN with people who were starting to gather around that screen.

It was one of those situations that I was there for about five or 10 minutes and then it was like, well, time to go back to work.

I did that and didn’t think much about it. Then I heard about the second plane that hit the second tower and I rushed out there and went back to watching that unfold.

Others had watched it in real time and were really, really upset with that.

The nursing program instructors were there and I remember a couple of them were visibly upset at what was happening.