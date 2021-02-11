Ready, set, sell: Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday

Chloe Frederick’s sales pitch generally comes down to just a direct question.
“I say, ‘Hi, my name is Chloe. Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies?’” said the Washington Elementary School second grader Thursday afternoon.
The answer is a resounding “Yes” more often than not.
Frederick has sold around a thousand boxes in each of the past few years and hopes to exceed that again this season.
“I’ve been saying (a goal of) 1,020,” Frederick said.
She is among the dozen members of the Girl Scouts Troop 18145 who will begin selling cookies in the area on Friday.
The troop sold around 5,000 boxes last year. Currently, they have half that amount in stock for the start of the cookie season, which runs through March 31.
Thin Mints remain the most popular option across the country and within the area, according to Frederick’s mother, Lisa, who is a Troop 18145 leader. Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties were also among the top three sellers for the local Girl Scouts last year.
The French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, an icing-topped cinnamon-flavored cookie shaped like a piece of toast, is the latest addition to the lineup this year.
There are nine different cookies available and each box is $5.
Individuals have various option to purchase the cookies this year. While the organization is pushing strongly for more online sales, Girl Scouts will continue to go door-to-door wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer while observing social distancing guidelines.
People can visit girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code into the cookie finder pop-up on the site to connect to a local troop and purchase from the digital platform, or can use the Cookie Finder app.
Girl Scouts also can establish their own virtual cookie booths and provide a link for people to order from.
While GrubHub is not offered in the North Platte area, the Girls Scouts organization has partnered with the service this year for hands-free cookie delivery.
The local troops can begin booth sales on Feb. 19 and there are discussions for both in-store and drive-thru sales points in North Platte.
Lisa Frederick said the funds from the sales have gone toward troop projects over the past few years, which range from tree planting at the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Lakeview cabin to the construction of a “buddy bench” that was donated to Washington Elementary School.
The funds also allowed troop members to take a trip to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha this past fall and cover costs for programs, events and patches for the troop members.
Frederick added the troop has discussed plans to use funds from the sales this year for the construction of a Little Free Library booth in the city or a grocery shopping trip to donate items to a local food pantry.
The proceeds aren’t the only benefit the Girl Scouts get from cookie sales.
“It definitely helps with their confidence,” Frederick said. “We do have some shy girls (in the troop), but I think that once they get out there and talking with their customers ... it builds up their confidence.
“I think that is one of the main things,” the troop leader said. “It teaches them responsibility too.”
