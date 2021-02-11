Ready, set, sell: Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday

There are nine different cookies available and each box is $5.

Individuals have various option to purchase the cookies this year. While the organization is pushing strongly for more online sales, Girl Scouts will continue to go door-to-door wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer while observing social distancing guidelines.

People can visit girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code into the cookie finder pop-up on the site to connect to a local troop and purchase from the digital platform, or can use the Cookie Finder app.

Girl Scouts also can establish their own virtual cookie booths and provide a link for people to order from.

While GrubHub is not offered in the North Platte area, the Girls Scouts organization has partnered with the service this year for hands-free cookie delivery.

The local troops can begin booth sales on Feb. 19 and there are discussions for both in-store and drive-thru sales points in North Platte.

Lisa Frederick said the funds from the sales have gone toward troop projects over the past few years, which range from tree planting at the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Lakeview cabin to the construction of a “buddy bench” that was donated to Washington Elementary School.