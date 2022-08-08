Rec Center petition drive gains 750 signatures in 4 days, organizer says

Some 750 North Platte residents have already signed petitions to make the City Council put a half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city’s Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl disclosed the estimated number late Monday afternoon, four days into the fast-track effort that started Friday.

The drive needs at least 1,059 verified signatures from registered voters inside city limits to succeed. Wurl’s estimate of unverified signatures represents about 70% of that figure.

Supporters hope to submit at least 1,500 total signatures by Thursday so the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office can verify them for presentation at the Aug. 16 City Council meeting.

Based on petitions already turned in, “we’re a little over halfway there” to the 1,500-signature goal, Wurl said.

“To gather that many signatures in this short time is incredible. We just need this final push over the first two days to kick this home and do what needs to be done.”

The petition drive was quickly organized after the council voted 5-2 last Tuesday to table its vote on submitting the special sales tax until its next regular meeting.

Critical comments from Councilman Ed Rieker and Councilwoman Donna Tryon cast doubt that the question would get the needed six council votes that night. Councilman Jim Carman was absent last Tuesday.

Wurl, a North Platte lawyer, said “the response from the community has been overwhelming” since the drive started at 8 a.m. Friday.

At least 95% of residents contacted by circulators have signed the petition when asked, he said.

“Quite a few folks (living) just outside of town are upset that they can’t sign” because they’re outside city limits, he added.

About 160 petitions remain in circulation, Wurl said, each of which has space for 20 registered voters to sign.

“If you look on social media, there’s a whole bunch of folks who have them out,” he said.

Registered voters who want to sign the petition can do so at the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., 502 S. Dewey St.

They also can call the chamber at 308-532-4966 to locate other businesses or individuals who have petitions to sign, Wurl said.

State law says the council “shall submit the question” to voters if the petition drive gathers signatures equal to at least 10% of the total vote in the last city election in November 2020.

Ballot questions must be approved and certified by Aug. 25 to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.