Record-setting heat to be followed by possibly wet hints of fall

North Platte capped yet another heat wave Thursday with a high of 103 degrees — a record-setting event in more ways than one.

When the Lee Bird Field temperature reached 101 about 3 p.m., it tied the summer of 2022 with that of 2012 for the second-most all-time number of triple-digit highs at 24 days.

The airport’s reading reached 103 an hour later, breaking North Platte’s record Sept. 8 high of 101 from 2013. The month’s all-time high of 105 degrees was recorded on Sept. 5, 1931.

West central Nebraskans, however, were expected to wake up Friday to much cooler conditions and strong chances of much-needed rain this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects Friday’s high to struggle to reach 70 degrees, with an even more fall-like high in the low 60s seen for Saturday.

Rain chances stand at 20% Friday but grow to 70% Friday night and 60% Saturday. Lows this weekend will dip to the lower to mid-40s — another hint of autumn weather on its way.

After a high in the mid-70s Sunday, North Platte’s top daily readings are expected to return to the 80s Monday and reach the upper 80s by Thursday.

Historically speaking, though, time is short for North Platte’s summer of 2022 to make a last run at the city’s all-time record of 29 triple-digit days in 1936.

The city’s latest dates with record highs of 100 or above are Sept. 17 and 18. Temperatures reached 101 degrees on both those days in 1895.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps erased the last sliver of Nebraska that wasn’t experiencing below normal moisture conditions.

About 27.7% of Nebraska and 68% of Lincoln County were in the two most serious categories of “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” as of Tuesday, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The southwest quarter of the county was in “exceptional drought,” with the “extreme drought” band extending east and north through North Platte. The county’s east side was in “severe drought.”

Southwest Nebraska’s “exceptional drought” band continued to arc northeast and then south from central Deuel County to the Kansas line. All or parts of Keith, Perkins, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties remained included.

North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation remained stuck at 11.10 inches as of Thursday afternoon.

If this weekend’s expected rains drop at least 0.42 inches of moisture, it’ll ensure that the 2022 won’t write itself into the city’s top 10 list for all-time driest years.