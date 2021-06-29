Red Cross to host Maywood, North Platte blood drives in honor of area woman

The American Red Cross is known to prevent and alleviate human suffering, but they wouldn’t be able to do much without blood donations from the community.

Red Cross has been experiencing a severe blood shortage due to increased hospital demand, according to a press release. The Red Cross continues to work to collect and provide blood for those in need, like Grace Koubek.

Two blood drives in Maywood and North Platte in July will be held in honor of Koubek, a 2018 Maywood High School graduate.

Koubek has acute myeloid leukemia, and she has received several units of blood and platelets. The Maywood blood drive will be at the Community Hall Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. The other blood drive will be at North Platte Bethel Church July 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

First-time donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. When checking in for the appointment, donors will need their blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification.