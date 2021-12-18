Reeves' fate as police chief in hands of North Platte City Council

North Platte’s last City Council meeting of 2021 Tuesday will be headlined by a vote on naming Interim Police Chief Steve Reeves as permanent chief.
The council will decide whether to ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nomination of Reeves during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 E. Third St.
Among other notable agenda items are a final vote on redrawing the city’s ward election boundaries and choosing a council president for 2022.
Reeves, a 33-year Police Department veteran, was the sole candidate forwarded by the city’s Civil Service Commission Thursday as permanent successor to retired Chief Daniel Hudson.
None of the other applicants for the chief’s job survived the commission’s required investigative and testing process. Some had no background in law enforcement, commission Chairman Brian Phares said.
Reeves, a finalist when Hudson was named chief in September 2018, was promoted to deputy chief by Hudson in July 2019.
Council members voted 5-2 to name him interim chief Nov. 2, the day Hudson stepped down to move to Florida with his wife, Gail.
Also Tuesday, council members will hold their third and last vote on an ordinance making relatively minor adjustments to ward boundaries after the 2020 census.
The redistricting ordinance advanced easily Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
The eight-member council’s president fills in when the mayor is absent from council meetings or is out of town. Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley has held the post since 2018.
In other business, the council will:
» Hold a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance forbidding parking in front yards or on vacant lots in areas zoned for residential use. Violators would be fined up to $500 per day.
City officials have received “a number of calls and complaints” in recent months about people parking in the front yards of their homes, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a
council memorandum.
As with most ordinances, council members would have to vote “yes” for adoption at three consecutive meetings unless they agree to waive one or more votes.
» Decide whether to grant Advanced Investments LLC, owned by Chuck Heeman of Gering, a five-year lease for Bill Wood Field to host a North Platte franchise in the Independence League Baseball Association, a summer league for college players.
The lease would be subject to the 1956 ballpark’s continued availability for home games by North Platte’s FNBO Nationals American Legion team for high schoolers.
For more details, see Saturday’s Telegraph or nptelegraph.com.
» Consider a resolution to place stop signs at both ends of Pioneer Drive, the new street running through the apartment-commercial development being built at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard.
» Decide whether to approve a variety of changes to the city’s employee handbook for 2022. The handbook’s last extensive update was in 1996.
» Consider purchase agreements of $33,496 with Bill Summers Ford for a 2022 Ford pickup truck for the Water Department and $298,500 with North Central Emergency Vehicles of Lincoln for a new Fire Department ambulance.
Both items are part of a six-item “consent agenda,” which the council will approve with one vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
The council had approved a new Water Department pickup truck in February, but the original bidder couldn’t fulfill the contract. Bill Summers Ford was the other bidder at that time, Water Superintendent Leroy Kramer said in a council memorandum.
The other bidder for the ambulance was American Response Vehicles of Columbia, Missouri. It bid $308,290, Fire Chief Dennis Thompson said.