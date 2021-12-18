Reeves' fate as police chief in hands of North Platte City Council

The redistricting ordinance advanced easily Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.

The eight-member council’s president fills in when the mayor is absent from council meetings or is out of town. Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley has held the post since 2018.

In other business, the council will:

» Hold a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance forbidding parking in front yards or on vacant lots in areas zoned for residential use. Violators would be fined up to $500 per day.

City officials have received “a number of calls and complaints” in recent months about people parking in the front yards of their homes, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a

council memorandum.

As with most ordinances, council members would have to vote “yes” for adoption at three consecutive meetings unless they agree to waive one or more votes.

» Decide whether to grant Advanced Investments LLC, owned by Chuck Heeman of Gering, a five-year lease for Bill Wood Field to host a North Platte franchise in the Independence League Baseball Association, a summer league for college players.