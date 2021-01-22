 Skip to main content
Region 51 Emergency Management director to give report at Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will receive an update on possible refinancing of the 2016 jail bonds.

The board will also receive requests for proposals for food service for the Lincoln County Detention Center and consider acceptance.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, will give his quarterly report.

The commissioners will consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a contract with Weathercraft for the Lincoln County Courthouse roofing project.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

