Registration for Calibraska Arts Initiative to open soon

Calibraska Arts Initiative again this summer will bring opportunities for area students to take classes including animation, acting, hip-hop, creative writing and filmmaking.

Scottsbluff native Erica Larsen-Dockray co-founded Calibraska Arts Initiative in 2013. The summer program brings classes to anyone interested in learning about animation, focusing on California and Nebraska, but branching out to people from any state.

Registration is expected to open March 1, according to a press release from the organization. More information can be found at calibraska.org.

Classes in North Platte will be hosted July 11-22 at North Platte Community College and include Animation 1.0 for 7- to 11-year-olds in the morning and 11-year-olds and older in the afternoons, Monday through Friday. A new film camp will also be offered during the North Platte sessions.

Calibraska’s Nebraska tour begins with a stop at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln June 6-17. Two camps, Animation 1.0 and Animation 2.0, will be offered at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts in Lincoln. Registration for the camps opens March 1 at 4h.unl.edu/big-red-camps-sessions.