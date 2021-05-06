Registration still open for 'Upstairs Downtown' workshop in North Platte

Registrations remain open for a long-planned statewide workshop in North Platte Monday and Tuesday on how to remodel upper floors of older downtown buildings.

The “Upstairs Downtown” workshop, postponed from last year by COVID-19, will be headlined by Detroit consultant Dan Carmody and Springfield, Illinois, preservation architect Mike Jackson.

Sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

The Nebraska Main Street Network, co-sponsor with the North Platte Historic Preservation Commission, chose North Platte to highlight its downtown’s historically minded renovation into the Canteen District and naming last summer to the National Register of Historic Places.

Grants of $7,200 from the state Historic Preservation Office and $4,800 from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund are paying for the event.

Workshop leaders will discuss various ways and federal, state and local tools to create or renovate upper-floor housing in downtown buildings.

North Platte downtown building owners also will learn about specific economic tools available in their community, according to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.