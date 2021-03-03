Relay for Life of the Plains will be live this fall

The Relay for Life of the Plains is scheduled to be a live event this fall after COVID-19 forced a virtual event in 2020.

The relay is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Canteen District in downtown North Platte.

The theme is “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It!,” according to a Relay for Life of the Plains media release.

It is one of two events the organization has planned for September. A luminary lighting will be held at dusk in downtown Ogallala Sept. 16 in conjunction with the city’s Indian Summer Rendezvous.

Last year’s virtual event raised $28,000 for cancer research, clinical testing nd the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Nebraska.

More than 300 luminaries were placed around the Lincoln County Courthouse on July 31 as part of the campaign.

Recruitment for this year’s relay kicks off with an event from 1 to 4 p.m. April 24 at Westfield Shopping Center. Teams will participate in a scavenger hunt throughout North Platte, and prizes will be distributed to the first three groups that provide photos of the items sought.

Another event for teams is scheduled for July 17.